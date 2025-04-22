Popular Weight Loss Drugs May Pose Mental Health Risks, Says New Study

Popular weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro belong to a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists, which work by mimicking the hormone incretin. GLP-1 receptor agonists are commonly prescribed for type-2 diabetes.

These popular weight loss drugs may contribute to some common side effects such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, stomach pain and fatigue. Vision loss, thyroid tumours, kidney problems, gallbladder issues and pancreatitis are some of the concerning side effects users may face.

A new study has highlighted the mental health risks associated with GLP-1 receptor agonists. The study published in Current Neuropharmacology uncovers links between GLP-1 agonists and genes associated with mood regulation, depression, and suicidal ideation. The study also highlights that GLP-1 agonists may benefit some individuals with hyperdopaminergic (excess dopamine activity), but they could be harmful to those with hypodopaminergic (low dopamine function).

These drugs affect genes such as DRD3, BDNF, and CREB1, which play key roles in mood and reward pathways.

"Chronic use may disrupt dopamine signaling and increase the risk of depression and suicidal thoughts," researchers highlight.

"This study should not be ignored, despite the hype surrounding the positive clinical outcomes of GLP1 receptor agonists," said senior author Dr. Kenneth Blum of Western University Health Sciences and Ariel University.

"The paper provides critical evidence for reevaluating the widespread use of GLP1 receptor agonists. The FDA and other regulatory agencies should carefully consider our findings when it comes to labeling and monitoring these drugs," Dr. Mark S. Gold, an addiction psychiatry pioneer and co-author, emphasized.

For the unversed, these drugs mimic GLP-1, a hormone naturally produced in the gut when you eat and plays a role in regulating blood sugar, appetite, and digestion. It interacts with GLP-1 receptors in the brain, particularly in areas controlling hunger and satiety. This helps reduce appetite and increases the feeling of fullness after eating.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.