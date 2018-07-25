Pop Singer Demi Lovato Hospitalized Due Drug Overdose: Here What You Should Know

Demi Lovato was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday

Highlights Demi Lovato was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday She went through an apparent case of drug overdose Going through a drug overdose episode can be quite tormenting

Pop singer and songwriter Demi Lovato was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles due to an apparent case of drug overdose on Tuesday. The 25-year old singer was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday. This was initially seen as a case of 'heroin overdose'. However, this was later denied by a source close to Lovato. The singer was out on Monday night to celebrate a friend's birthday; she even shared pictures on Instagram with other people. Lovato is going through treatment at present. She was found unconscious by parademics. Demi was then given an emergency treatment for such overdoses, Narcan. Her representative revealed that she is "awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support". The singer has been fighting substance abuse for years now. After being released from a treatment centre, she lived in a sober, drug free home. The singer had been away from cocaine, oxycontin and alcohol for six years. She recently released a song named Sober revealing that she had fallen off the wagon.

Also read: Foods You Should Eat For Alcohol Detoxification

Drug overdose refers to a condition wherein a person takes too much of an illicit drug to reach the euphoria they crave for. Consuming too much of a drug, medical or illicit, without detoxing from it can have serious dangerous side effects. This can either be accidental or intentional.

When a person takes too much of a depressant drug like heroin, he is or she is likely to show the following symptoms:

1. Unconsciousness, one which is not easy to wake up from

2. Blue lips and fingertips

3. Shallow or no breathing at all

4. Disorientation

5. Zero response to stimulus

6. Snoring

7. Gurgling sounds

Going through a drug overdose episode can be quite tormenting for a person, both physically and mentally.

To help someone detoxify from a drug overdose episode, here's what we suggest.

1. Complete abstinence from the drug

To begin with, you need to abstain from the drug completely. You must not allow yourself to touch the drug again no matter how much you crave for it.

2. Stick to a healthy diet

Essential vitamins, nutrients should be included in your diet. Fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, fish, chicken and herbal teas should be consumed.

Also read: 9 Foods You Should Eat Daily Without Fail

3. Drink lots of water

Drugs and alcohol dehydrate your body. They pull water from your brain which results in a hangover. So while going through a detox, drink lots of water and fruit juices to keep your body hydrated.

Also read: Here's How Much Water You Should Drink Every Day

4. Exercise

It might be difficult for you to get to an exercise regime in the first place. But it is not all that difficult. Stick to a workout regime, no matter how short it is. This will get your body to start producing dopamine. Eventually, the symptoms of withdrawal will reduce.

5. Therapy

Be it a medical detox for drug overdose or a natural one, therapy can be a part of both. Therapy can help you get to the root cause of starting drugs in the first place and that's how you can get to the appropriate treatment for the same.

Also read: Pet Therapy: 7 Reasons Why You Should Keep A Pet

We hope for a speedy recovery for Demi Lovato!

With inputs from IANS

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.