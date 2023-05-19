Pooja Makhija Shares Benefits Of Adding Seeds To Your Diet

Many seeds are rich in vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, protein, and dietary fibre

We all know the importance of a balanced diet and seeds are an important part of a healthy diet. Many seeds are rich in vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, protein, and dietary fibre. Different seeds offer varying nutrient profiles, but in general, they are excellent sources of nutrients like magnesium, calcium, iron, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija has listed the benefits of three seeds in particular – chia seeds, flax seeds, and hemp seeds. In a post, Pooja Makhija explained in an Instagram post, “All three seeds - chia, flax, and hemp are primarily known for their rich ALA (alpha-linolenic acid) content which is the parent fat of the omega-3 family.”

The expert also helped viewers which one is best suited for them. As per the nutritionist, Pooja Makhija said, “Chia (soaked) has the most amount of soluble fiber amongst the three of them – 3.7g per 10g. Thus, if you want better bowel movements and more bulk and better peristalsis then opt to add 2 tsp chia daily to your meal plan. It's also richer in calcium compared to the others with 7g calcium per 10g.”

About flax seeds, she said, “Flaxseeds (ground or soaked) should be your choice if your gut health is your focus. The polyphenol-lignan content is best here and this aids better gut microbiome diversity and phytoestrogens.”

Pooja Makhija's third pick was roasted hemp seeds. She wrote, “Hemp seeds (roasted) - should be the choice for most vegetarians to add better quality and quantity protein to their day. With 3.3g protein per10g it's as good as one egg white in terms of protein. Also rich in iron (1.3mg/10g) and zinc (1mg/10g) it's a fab addition to anyone's day.” She added that having “ two teaspoons of each two days a week” offers a basket of health benefits.

A few days ago, Pooja Makhija also shared a list of foods that are beneficial to consume during the summer. As per the nutritionist, pomegranates, grapes, sweet potatoes, carrots, and citrus fruits.

Also, remember to add ample water and stay hydrated during the summer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.