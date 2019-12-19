Polyphenols: These Micronutrients Can Help You With Weight Loss, Prevent Diabetes- Know The Benefits And Food Sources

Polyphenols can reduce inflammation in the body

Polyphenols benefits: For good health and weight, you need both macronutrients and micronutrients. Proteins, fats and carbs are the three macronutrients. Vitamins and minerals like Vitamins A, D, E, K, C and B Vitamins, iron, calcium, magnesium, etc are the micronutrients that the body needs to function properly and efficiently. In one of his recent live sessions on Facebook, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho talks about polyphenols-important micronutrients that can be attained from plant-based diets. He says that polyphenols are immensely beneficial micronutrients that are required by people of all age groups, including young children to older adults.

Polyphenols health benefits and why they must be a part of your diet

Polyphenols are antioxidants that can give a boost to your digestive system, informs Luke in the video. Following are other benefits of these micronutrients that will surprise you:

1. They can help you lose weight and burn fat.

2. Polyphenols can help in preventing diabetes and also help you recover from type 2 diabetes.

3. Neurodegenerative problems like multiple sclerosis can be prevented by regular intake of polyphenols through a plant-based diet.

5. Inflammation reducing properties of polyphenols can help in reducing risk of heart diseases.

Regular intake of polyphenols can reduce risk of heart diseases

Foods that can provide you with polyphenols

Cloves: Cloves are a rich source of polyphenols. You can add them in masalas and even tea. Make sure that you include cloves in your daily diet to get sufficient polyphenols.

Dark chocolate: Good quality dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and polyphenols.

Berries: Blueberries, raspberries, gooseberries, strawberries, blackberries, etc are all a rich source of polyphenols.

Blueberries, raspberries, gooseberries, strawberries, blackberries, etc are all a rich source of polyphenols. Black raisins: Plums, cherries and blackcurrants contain polyphenols and they must be a part of your diet. Soak 6-8 to black raisins overnight. You can eat them raw or add them to your breakfast smoothies. They are also rich in fibre and can be helpful if you have constipation.

Pomegranates: They contain polyphenols and can give a boost to your immunity.

Beans: If you don't have gut issues, then you can have the legumes and vegetables belonging to the bean family for sufficient intake of polyphenols.

If you don't have gut issues, then you can have the legumes and vegetables belonging to the bean family for sufficient intake of polyphenols. Nuts: Walnuts, pecans, almonds and hazelnuts are rich in polyphenols. You can snack on them on a daily basis.

Walnuts are a rich source of polyphenols

Vegetables: Spinach and onion are polyphenol-rich vegetables.

Tea: Black tea and green tea are a storehouse of beneficial antioxidants and polyphenols.

Red wine: Red wine is popular for its antioxidant content. Make sure you drink it in moderation.

