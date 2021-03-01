PMS Symptoms: Two Key Nutrients That You Need, As Told By Celeb Nutritionist Pooja Makhija

PMS symptoms: You can take 100 gms of pyridoxine before or during your periods

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) can show a wide variety of signs and symptoms, including tender breasts, mood swings, food cravings, irritability and depression. A lot of these symptoms can be managed with the help of a few lifestyle measures like remaining active and eating a healthy diet. Speaking of diet tips, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that starting your day with soaked raisins and kesar has been found to be extremely effective in curbing symptoms of PMS. Adding more to such diet tips is nutritionist Pooja Makhija as well.

In one of her recent Reels on Instagram, Makhija talks about nutrients to focus on, if PMS really bothers you. Keep reading to know what she suggests.

PMS symptoms: 2 key nutrients to focus on, if PMS really bothers you

These nutrients can essentially be helpful for those who experience worse or severe form of PMS. If PMS symptoms begin to affect your day-to-day functioning, these are the nutrients that can be of help to you.

1. Magnesium

Magnesium helps in smooth muscle relaxation, which can help in reducing and preventing menstrual cramps. Speak to your health care provider about the dosage of magnesium supplements. You can also up your magnesium intake by having foods rich in magnesium like leafy green vegetables, almonds, peanuts, seeds, legumes and whole grains. Other than this, take around 300 to 400 gms of magnesium for seven days during your periods, recommends Makhija.

2. Pyridoxine or Vitamin B6

This vitamin can help with PMS symptoms like water retention, chest soreness, mood swings and pain. Foods like oats, banana, fish, chicken, soyabean and peanuts can provide you with Vitamin B6. You can take 100 gms of pyridoxine before or during your periods.

Makhija calls Vitamin B6 and magnesium as the two magic nutrients that can help in reducing PMS symptoms. Other diet tips that can be helpful for managing the condition include eating less salt, including a variety of fruits and vegetables in your diet, drinking plenty of water, eating more of calcium-rich foods, limiting alcohol and caffeine intake and eating iron-rich foods.

Check with your healthcare provider if you feel that PMS interferes with your day-to-day functioning, and what nutrients can help in reducing your symptoms.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.