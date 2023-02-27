These Simple Diet Tips Can Help You Manage PMS Symptoms

Eat whole grains, lean proteins, vegetable and fruits to manage PMS symptoms

Premenstrual Syndrome or PMS refers to a group of emotional, physical and psychological symptoms that women experience after ovulation. Women tend to experience these symptoms at least once during their reproductive years. These signs may last as long as 11 days before menstruation and go away when periods begin. There is nothing wrong with PMS symptoms, and they are normal. However, the moment these symptoms start affecting some aspect of your life, you must give them more attention. Breast pain, cramping, cravings, bloating, mood swings, and nausea are some of the symptoms of PMS.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her health hacks shares a quick tip for managing PMS symptoms. She urges women to limit their salt intake. "Do you crave chips or salted crackers in the days leading upto your period?" she asks.

As per the health expert, sodium makes your body hold onto more water, which leads to bloating. Therefore, try to resist these salty temptations.

Here are some other diet tips to manage PMS symptoms:

1. High-quality calcium foods

Several studies have proved that women having the highest intakes of calcium and Vitamin D were less prone to develop PMS. It is suggested that you consume at least three servings of calcium-rich foods like low-fat milk, paneer, yogurt, soya milk, every day.

2. Eat whole grains, lean proteins, vegetable and fruits

Having a well-balanced, healthy and nutritious diet all through the month will help you in regulating PMS symptoms. Include lots of colourful, fiber-filled fruits and vegetables, along with whole grains in your diet.

3. Avoid too much sugar

Changing levels of the hormones estrogens and progesterone can make you crave sugar or other sweet treats. Estrogens and progesterone decrease the level of the chemical serotonin in your brain, making a pivotal impact on a woman's mood and leading to PMS symptoms.

4. Don't skip breakfast

The hormone rush from PMS affects appetite as well. It is essential that you consume regular meals and snacks all through the day. Skipping meals will also have an impact on blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.