Facing Extreme PMS Symptoms? Expert Suggests Essential Nutrients To Reduce The Effects

PMS symptoms can affect your daily life, healthy dietary changes can be helpful

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) affects a lot of women. It can result in a variety of symptoms including mood swings, bloating, fatigue and irritation. These symptoms can disrupt daily life and overall well-being. While regular physical activity and adequate sleep are essential in managing PMS symptoms. One of the most crucial factors in getting long-term relief is your diet. Healthy dietary changes can help in the management of PMS. To guide us through what to eat and what not to eat to ease PMS symptoms, nutritionist Lovneet Batra is here with a solution.

As per the nutritionist, these five nutrients must be consumed to alleviate the symptoms of PMS

1. Calcium

Batra says we need 1200 mg of Calcium. It can easily be found in ragi, sesame seeds and yoghurt.

2. Magnesium

The nutritionist also explains that 350 milligrams of magnesium is required, which we can get from pumpkin seeds, almonds and cashews.

3. Vitamin B6

Just 1.3 mg of it is enough. Food items rich in Vitamin B6 include chickpeas, papayas and cantaloupes.

4. Omega 3

Another must-have nutrient for reducing PMS is Omega 3 in 1100 mg. It is found in abundance in salmon, ghee and flaxseeds.

5. Vitamin D

According to the expert, getting about 600 IU of vitamin D every day is equally important. Apart from sunlight being the most important, natural and best source of it, salmon and other fortified food items also help the body absorb vitamin D.

"Nearly 48% of women of reproductive age experience PMS, and for about 20 percent of them, the symptoms are severe enough to disrupt their routine. Sharing 5 nutrients that can help in reducing PMS," Lovneet Batra says.

"1. Calcium: Reduces mood swings, cramps, and water retention. 2. Magnesium: Can help reduce bloating, breast tenderness, and mood swings. 3. Vitamin B6: Can help with depression, irritability, and breast tenderness. 4. Omega-3 fatty acids: Can help reduce inflammation and alleviate mood swings. 5. Vitamin D: helps in reducing fatigue and mood swings" she adds.

Take a look at her post below:

Incorporate these ingredients in your diet more to reduce PMS symptoms and better overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.