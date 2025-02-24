PM Modi Urges People To Reduce Oil Consumption By 10% And Fight Obesity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to reduce their cooking oil consumption by 10 percent. Addressing the 119th Episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, the Prime Minister highlighted that obesity cases have doubled in the last few years. "As mentioned in yesterday's #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food," PM Modi wrote on X.

How excess oil consumption triggers obesity

Oils are calorie-dense, with about 120 calories per tablespoon. When consumed in large quantities, oils can result in weight gain and obesity over time. Additionally, if you consume more fats than required, it is readily stored in the body, leading to obesity.

"Excess oil leads to generation of free radicals and oxidation metabolites which contribute to inflammation in the body, especially blood vessels which are precursor of lifestyle diseases," said Dr. Vineet Kumar Surana, Consultant - Diabetes and Endocrinology, Manipal Hospital.

Chronic inflammation is linked to obesity and an increased risk of developing conditions like heart disease and metabolic syndrome.

Tips to reduce overall oil intake

Bake, steam or grill

Consider baking, grilling or steaming instead of frying. These cooking methods require less or no oil.

Measure

Cooking oil must be consciously to prevent overconsumption. Measure out portions instead of pouring them directly from the bottle. This can help control how much you're using.

You can also consider using an oil spray to add a light coating without excess oil.

Snack wisely

Most processed and packaged foods are high in unhealthy fats and oils. Cooking from scratch can help you reduce overall consumption. Choose healthy options that require less oil.

Focus on whole foods

Whole grains, fruits, vegetables and legumes naturally contain less oil and provide more nutrients. They must be added to your diet in optimal quantities.

"The total oil (including all kinds of dietary fat intake) that one should intake should not be more than 600-700 ml per month maximum, which translates to approximately 20 ml/day," Dr. Vineet advised.

(Dr. Vineet Kumar Surana, Consultant - Diabetes and Endocrinology, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi)

