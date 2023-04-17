Plant-Based Diet: 7 Myths About A Plant-Based Diet To Watch Out For

A plant-based diet can provide us with a variety of benefits and is highly nutritive

A plant-based diet as the name suggests, is a diet that consists of foods sources through plants. Lack of proper knowledge on a plant-based diet can lead to many myths and misconceptions. If you're considering being a vegan or a vegetarian, it's essential to be aware of these myths and debunk them.

7 myths about a plant-based diet that you should watch out for:

Myth #1: A plant-based diet is nutritionally incomplete

One of the most common myths about a plant-based diet is that it doesn't provide all the necessary nutrients our body needs. However, plant-based diets can offer all the required nutrients when planned appropriately. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes are all excellent sources of vitamins, minerals, fibre, and protein. A well-planned plant-based diet can provide all the nutrients without the harmful side effects of animal products.

Myth #2: Plant proteins are inferior to animal proteins

Contrary to what many believe, plant proteins are not inferior to animal proteins. Plants can offer diverse protein varieties without the unhealthy fats, cholesterol, and animal cruelty that comes with animal-derived protein sources. Beans, lentils, and tofu are excellent alternatives for animal products while offering all the necessary proteins and nutrients.

Myth #3: A plant-based diet is expensive

Another common myth is that plant-based diets are not affordable. However, a plant-based diet can be cheaper than a meat-based diet. With the current global trend towards veganism, plant-based meals and ingredients can be found in most grocery stores, and many restaurants now offer vegan options. Also, you can buy seasonal and local produce, cook meals in bulk, and prepare leftovers properly to save money.

Myth #4: Vegan diets lack calcium

It might be surprising to know that calcium can be found in plant-based foods. For instance, green leafy vegetables like kale, bok choy, and collard greens are rich in calcium. Besides, fortified plant-based milks and tofu can provide calcium requirements for non-dairy options.

Myth #5: A plant-based diet will make you weak

Another myth is that vegans or vegetarians lack energy and strength compared to meat-eaters. However, there are many successful athletes and health enthusiasts on plant-based diets. A balanced plant-based diet can offer all the necessary vitamins, minerals, and amino acids required to build and maintain muscle, strength, and endurance.

Myth #6: Plants have too many carbohydrates

Another misconception is that a plant-based diet is high in carbohydrates, contributing to weight gain and poor health. It is true that some plant-based foods contain carbohydrates; however, many plant-based sources are low in carbohydrates and high in protein and healthy fats. Vegetables, nuts, seeds, and legumes are excellent low-carbohydrate foods, and whole-grain options are less likely to spike blood sugar levels compared to highly processed carbohydrates.

Myth #7: Plants cannot give enough fats

Many people assume that plants cannot provide enough fats. However, plant-based sources can offer healthy fats such as omega-3, -6, and -9 fatty acids, which can be found in foods like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil. These fats are essential for brain function, heart health, and many other body functions. A plant-based diet can provide all the necessary healthy fats without the dangerous levels of saturated and trans fats found in animal products.

A plant-based diet can be nutritionally complete, provide enough protein, calcium, and healthy fats, and be cost-effective all while providing a variety of delicious meals. With these eight myths about a plant-based diet debunked, it is clear that transitioning to a plant-based diet is not only good for the body but also for the environment and ethical reasons.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.