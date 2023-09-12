Pea Protein With Coconut Water: Here's Why This Is The Ultimate Post-Workout Drink

Protein is one of the three essential macronutrients that your body needs to function properly. Protein is referred as the building blocks of life as they help build muscles and body tissues. It is often believed that only people involved in vigorous physical activities or strength training require protein. However, protein is essential for every individual. It should be a part of your post-workout meal to support muscle recovery. Fitness enthusiasts often choose protein bars or shakes after working out. In this article, we have another interesting, expert-recommended option.

Post-workout protein drink

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a high-protein drink option that you can easily prepare.

According to her, yellow pea protein mixed in coconut water can be the ultimate post-workout drink for you. She underlines that 73% of Indians have protein deficiency while more than 90% do now know about the daily requirement of the nutrient.

Pea protein is something you can easily include in your routine and meet your daily protein requirement. The nutritionist says that you can consume pea protein in the 15-minute recovery window after working out if eating more protein-rich foods is a struggle for you.

Pea protein is a great source of branched-chain amino acids, especially arginine, which helps in muscle recovery. According to Lovneet Batra, our protein requirement goes up by 12-25 grams after a workout session and hence it is crucial to have something like pea protein.

As per the nutritionist, peas are high in protein that delays gastric emptying and helps control appetite. It also moderates glucose absorption and triggers appetite regulating hormones. In addition, the low glycemic index (GI) of pea helps stabilize blood sugar levels and reduces the risk of obesity, which is beneficial for those at risk of diabetes.

Pea protein also has plenty of bioactive small peptides that provide antioxidant benefits.

So, there are enough reasons to start consuming pea protein. But, it is always advised to first consult your nutritionist or doctor before using any dietary supplement.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.