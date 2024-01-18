Winter Diet: 5 Reasons Why You Must Have This High-Protein Vegetable

Around 100 grams of green peas contain 5 grams of protein

Winter season is also the pea season. Green peas or matar are easily available during the winter season. From parathas to curries, green peas can be added to numerous dishes. Green peas are well-packed with essential nutrients. Not many know that green peas are an underrated source of plant-based protein. Around 100 grams of green peas contain 5 grams of protein. Not just protein, green peas contain a variety of essential nutrients that you must add to your winter diet. Here, let's discuss some of the amazing health benefits of green peas that you must reap this winter.

Notable health benefits of green peas

1. Impressive nutrition profile

Other than protein, green peas contain essential nutrients including fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, iron, zinc, vitamin B and several other essential vitamins and minerals.

2. May help with weight loss

You can easily add green peas to your weight loss diet. Their calorie count is fairly low. Also, the high fibre and protein content can help you stay full for longer.

Foods with high fibre and protein content can reduce your overall calorie count by keeping you full for longer and suppressing your appetite.

3. Diabetic friendly

Green peas can effectively regulate blood sugar levels. With a low GI score, green peas cause a gradual and steady increase in blood sugar, rather than a sudden spike.

High fibre content also slows down the absorption of carbs, promoting stable blood sugar levels.

4. Boost heart health and immunity

Green peas are a good source of antioxidants and essential heart-healthy minerals like magnesium, potassium and calcium. These can help boost your heart health by controlling blood pressure numbers, lowering cholesterol levels and promoting overall heart health.

The high vitamin C content of green peas can also help boost your immune function.

5. Improves digestion

Fibre in green peas can improve bowel movements and prevent digestive issues like constipation, bloating and others.

This winter do not miss the goodness of green peas.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.