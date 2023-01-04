PCOS: There Are 4 Types Of PCOS, Here Are All The Details

PCOS affects women during their reproductive age

This complex hormonal condition, often known as polycystic ovary syndrome, affects women of reproductive age. According to research, women are most likely to experience polycystic ovary syndrome than any other endocrine disorder.

The first step towards preventing PCOS is to understand what can trigger PCOS in women. Through one of her recent Instagram reels, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shares what are the 4 different kinds of PCOS. Read on to see what she said.

She writes, "Understanding which type of PCOS you have, can help you find better solutions. There are 4 types:

1. Insulin Sensitive PCOS

70% of you fall under this category and this is when you body cannot metabolize carbs properly

2. Post Pill PCOS

Generally when you stop taking pills after taking it for 6 or more months, it could manifest this way in you body.

3. Adrenal PCOS

This is because your DHEAS levels will be very high because you're not capable of managing stress or your body is lacking the coping mechanism around certain events in your life.

4. Inflammatory PCOS

This is when your gut is constantly taking a hit and accompanied by high hsCRP levels, joint pain, eczema or even psoriasis in many cases.

It is possible that you might not fall into just one type but might be suffering from a combination of 2 or more."

Look at her reel:

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.