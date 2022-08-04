PCOS Management: Here's Why You Need To Exercise Regularly If You Have PCOS

PCOS Management: Exercising can improve physical and mental health

What is the link between PCOS & exercising?

PCOS stands for polycystic ovary syndrome. PCOS has emerged as a very common hormonal disorder among women in recent years. Many factors influence the development and severity of PCOS. This hormonal imbalance can affect the functioning of other organs and can significantly affect one's mental health as well.

Upon diagnosis, the doctor might suggest various lifestyle and diet changes to follow to better maintain PCOS. Exercising regularly is also greatly encouraged for women with PCOS. In this article, we discuss why exercising is important if you have PCOS.

Why do I need to exercise regularly if I have PCOS?

Exercising, in general, has endless benefits for our bodies. In fact, exercising regularly must be treated as a necessity. Here are reasons why you must add it to your routine if you have PCOS:

1. Reduces risk of diabetes

Having PCOS can significantly influence your insulin sensitivity. Exercising and practicing cardio regularly can help improve your response to insulin. Betterment in insulin management helps reduce the risks of diabetes.

2. Releases endorphins

Having PCOS can make you prone to depression and various other mood disorders due to hormonal imbalances. Exercising regularly results in the release of endorphins and various other happy hormones that lower your risks of developing mood disorders.

3. Improve sleep quality

Studies show women with PCOS are at a higher risk of developing sleep-related disorders such as snoring, sleep apnea, etc. Due to the lack of enough studies on women and sleep apnea, it might even go undetected. Hence, it is ideal to follow a healthy exercise routine to improve the quality of sleep and lower these risks.

4. Help manage cholesterol

Similar to various diseases, women with PCOS may be prone to developing cholesterol. Most women with PCOS have high cholesterol. High cholesterol can also significantly affect our metabolism. Consuming a healthy diet along with regular exercising can help lower risk.

5. Lowers risk of cardiovascular diseases

Besides high cholesterol, women with PCOS are also at a higher risk of developing high blood pressure and more chronic heart-related diseases. Furthermore, exercise, in general, improves our heart health and makes us less prone to various diseases.

6. Promotes weight loss

This may be the main reason you are prescribed regular exercise. Weight gain may cause or worsen PCOS. Working out consistently can help you lose weight. Although, weight loss can be time-consuming if you have PCOS, even if you follow a healthy diet and lifestyle. Weight loss can also help you lower your risks of other diseases discussed above.

7. Helps manage hormones

As mentioned above, exercising regularly aids and boosts the production of happy hormones. PCOS causes hormonal imbalance which may also be managed and improved through regular exercise. Exercising also helps lower insulin and oestrogen.

What's the takeaway?

Implementing consistency with working out can take time. However, it is essential if you have PCOS. As discussed above, exercising regularly has many benefits and can significantly lower your risks of other chronic diseases. Besides adding regular exercising to your routine, make sure to also consume healthy well-balanced meals. You must avoid unhealthy food as much as possible.

