PCOS: Hormonal Balance Is The Key To Better Health, Try These Tips To Regulate Hormones

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder that affects many women. PCOS can cause various symptoms such as irregular periods, acne, weight gain, hair loss, and insulin resistance. These symptoms can make women struggling to maintain a healthy lifestyle and can increase the risk of many other health issues.

Hormone regulation can help manage symptoms and improve health outcomes. Hence, it is ideal to make conscious steps towards a better lifestyle and habits. In this article, we list some simple tips you can follow for better hormone regulation.

10 Tips that will help in hormone regulation for women with PCOS:

1. Maintain a healthy diet

A balanced diet can help regulate insulin levels and improve hormone regulation. Women with PCOS should try to consume a diet that is low in processed foods and added sugars. Instead, focus on consuming plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

2. Maintain a healthy weight

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight can help improve hormone regulation in women with PCOS. Losing excess weight can help regulate insulin levels, improve menstrual cycles, and reduce other PCOS symptoms.

3. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise can help regulate hormones and improve insulin resistance. It also helps treat and prevent obesity. Obesity is a common symptom of PCOS. Women with PCOS should aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise daily.

4. Manage stress

Stress can contribute to hormone imbalances in women with PCOS. Try stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, yoga, and deep breathing exercises. Another great way to reduce stress is by identifying stressors and avoiding them. You can also consider taking therapy.

5. Consider supplements

Certain supplements can help regulate hormones in women with PCOS. Supplements like chromium, magnesium, and omega-3s can help improve insulin sensitivity and regulate menstrual cycles.

6. Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption

Smoking and drinking in excess can have negative effects on hormone regulation in women with PCOS. Avoid these habits for optimal health outcomes.

7. Consider hormonal birth control

Hormonal birth control can help regulate menstrual cycles and reduce symptoms of PCOS. Talk to your healthcare provider about whether this option is right for you.

8. Manage insulin resistance

Insulin resistance is a common symptom of PCOS that can further exacerbate other symptoms. Obesity along with hormonal imbalance can lead to insulin resistance. Work with your healthcare provider to manage insulin resistance through medication or lifestyle changes.

9. Work with a healthcare provider

Consulting with a healthcare provider can help women with PCOS develop a comprehensive treatment plan tailored to their individual needs. They can help you build a diet and exercise plan that is effective and easy to follow through.

10. Manage sleep patterns

Quality sleep is essential for hormone regulation. Women with PCOS should aim for seven to eight hours of sleep each night for optimal health outcomes.

In conclusion, PCOS can be challenging to manage, but hormone regulation can help improve symptoms and overall health outcomes. By following these 10 tips, women with PCOS can provide the body with the support it needs to regulate hormones and thrive.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.