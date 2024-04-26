PCOS And Infertility: 5 Tips That Can Help You Get Pregnant With PCOS

PCOS is a condition which contributes to hormonal imbalance and metabolic issues

Infertility has become more common than ever. From poor dietary habits to medical conditions, there are several possible causes of infertility in both men and women. Recently, PCOS has been identified as one of the leading causes of infertility in women. According to the World Health Organisation, PCOS is the commonest cause of anovulation and a leading cause of infertility. For the unversed, PCOS is a condition which contributes to hormonal imbalance and metabolic issues. It is a chronic condition which can be cured. However, PCOS can be managed effectively with diet and lifestyle changes and medication. Other than hormonal imbalance, PCOS can also cause irregular periods, cysts in the ovaries, hair fall, skin issues, weight gain and much more.

Hormonal imbalances, high androgen levels, formation of fluid-filled sacs in the ovaries and increased insulin levels associated with PCOS interfere with ovulation, leading to irregular periods. When a woman does not ovulate or release an egg, it is called anovulation. As mentioned earlier, PCOS is the most common cause of anovulation, as per WHO.

These issues become a big challenge when trying to conceive. Here, let's discuss ways to boost fertility if you are suffering from PCOS.

Tips to boost fertility with PCOS

1. Lose weight

PCOS may contribute to weight gain, additionally, make it harder for you to lose weight. However, even a slight reduction in weight can improve PCOS symptoms. Achieving a healthy BMI helps regulate the menstrual cycle, improves insulin resistance and promotes hormonal balance.

2. Improve blood sugar levels

If you are trying to get pregnant, your doctor might check your blood sugar levels. PCOS affects blood sugar levels and also increases the risk of developing type-2 diabetes, which may cause fertility issues. Therefore, you may need to follow a few simple methods to control your blood sugar levels. Your doctor might also prescribe medication for the same.

3. Diet and lifestyle changes

A healthy diet and an active lifestyle help control symptoms of PCOS and also promote weight loss.

Those with PCOS should focus on consuming fibre-rich foods, low-GI diet and less-processed food items.

Also, at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise should be a part of your routine.

4. Medication and fertility help

You might require some medication to conceive with PCOS. Medical interventions can help with ovulation induction in women with anovulation.

In other cases, advanced treatments like IUI or IVF might help with getting pregnant.

5. Control stress

PCOS disturbs your hormones and so does stress. Uncontrolled stress can affect your overall health and hormones in more ways than one. For better fertility, manage your stress levels to promote hormonal balance.

Infertility can be very stressful for both men and women. However, conditions like PCOS can be managed effectively. Following these simple tips with some medical help can help women with PCOS conceive.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.