A hepatitis C diagnosis once carried a very different prognosis from what patients hear today. For Pamela Anderson, being diagnosed with the blood-borne infection in the late 1990s meant being told she may have only 10 years to live. At the time, treatment options were limited, often difficult tolerate, and far less effective than the medicines available today. The 59-year-old Baywatch star, who has said she contracted hepatitis C around 1999, has previously recalled doctors describing the diagnosis as "a death sentence." She has said she contracted the infection after sharing a tattoo needle with her then-husband, Tommy Lee. Anderson eventually underwent treatment and declared herself "hep C free" in 2015. Since then, she has continued her acting career, appearing in films. Her latest film, Place to Be, is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Her journey highlights just how dramatically hepatitis C treatment has changed. Today, the infection is highly curable with modern antiviral medicines. But because the virus can silently damage the liver for years, early diagnosis remains crucial.

What Is Hepatitis C?

Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV), an RNA virus that is primarily transmitted through contact with infected blood. Unlike some other infections, hepatitis C can remain in the body for years without causing obvious symptoms. A person may therefore have ongoing liver inflammation and damage without knowing they are infected. "Hepatitis C is an RNA virus transmitted by blood, with an unusual clinical paradox: significant liver injury can develop without any clinical features," said Dr Mahendra Singh Rajput, Senior Consultant, Digestive Diseases, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad. This silent nature of the disease is one reason diagnosis can sometimes occur only after liver damage has already developed.

How Does Hepatitis C Affect The Liver?

After infection, some people are able to clear the virus naturally. However, many develop chronic hepatitis C. According to the World Health Organization, around 55-85% of people who do not spontaneously clear the virus develop chronic infection. Chronic infection can gradually cause inflammation and scarring of the liver. Over time, this may progress to fibrosis and, in some people, cirrhosis. Around 15-30% of people with chronic HCV may develop cirrhosis within 20 years, according to WHO estimates. Importantly, the speed and extent of liver damage can vary considerably between individuals.

Why Was Hepatitis C Once Considered A 'Death Sentence?

Anderson's experience reflects an era when hepatitis C treatment was very different from what is available today. Older interferon-based treatment could involve lengthy courses, significant side effects and relatively lower effectiveness compared with modern therapies. "Hepatitis C is a significant moment in medical history. The time was when an HCV infection meant years of uncertainty, as interferon-based treatment was long, toxic, and far less effective," Dr Rajput said. The development of direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) fundamentally changed the treatment landscape.

Can Hepatitis C Be Cured?

Hepatitis C is now considered highly curable. Modern direct-acting antivirals target specific proteins that the hepatitis C virus needs to replicate. According to Dr Rajput, pangenotypic regimens can work against multiple HCV genotypes, simplifying treatment for many patients. These medicines can achieve a sustained virological response (SVR) in more than 95% of patients in appropriate treatment settings. "The prognosis was fundamentally changed by the arrival of direct-acting antivirals, or DAAs," Dr Rajput said. However, curing the infection does not necessarily mean that all previous liver damage disappears.

Can Hepatitis C Treatment Reverse Liver Damage?

Getting rid of the virus prevents ongoing viral injury and can allow the liver to recover to some extent. But advanced fibrosis or cirrhosis may not be completely reversible. "This is why getting rid of the virus doesn't necessarily undo existing liver damage," Dr Rajput explained. People who already have advanced fibrosis or cirrhosis when they are cured can remain at increased risk of hepatocellular carcinoma, a primary form of liver cancer. Such patients may therefore require continued medical follow-up and liver cancer surveillance even after successful hepatitis C treatment.

How Is Hepatitis C Diagnosed?

A blood test is generally used to determine whether a person has been exposed to HCV. However, an HCV antibody test alone does not establish that the virus is currently present. "A positive test for HCV antibody indicates exposure at some point in time, but to confirm active infection, HCV RNA must be detected," Dr Rajput said. This distinction is important because some people who were exposed to hepatitis C may have naturally cleared the virus, while others may have an active chronic infection requiring treatment. Doctors may also assess liver health and fibrosis to understand whether the infection has already caused significant damage.

How Is Hepatitis C Spread?

Because HCV is blood-borne, transmission occurs when infected blood enters another person's bloodstream. Potential routes include:

Sharing needles or other equipment used to inject drugs Unsafe tattooing or piercing practices involving contaminated equipment Sharing contaminated medical equipment Transfusion of unscreened blood or blood products Sharing items such as razors or toothbrushes that may carry traces of infected blood

Sexual transmission is possible but is less common than blood exposure. Hepatitis C is not spread through ordinary casual contact such as hugging, sharing food or sitting next to someone.

What Symptoms Can Hepatitis C Cause?

Many people with hepatitis C have no symptoms for years. When symptoms do occur, they can be nonspecific and may include fatigue, nausea, reduced appetite, abdominal discomfort, dark urine, jaundice or joint pain. Because symptoms may be absent or mild, relying on symptoms alone is not an effective way to identify infection.

Why Early Detection Matters

The biggest lesson from Anderson's experience is how much the outlook can change when hepatitis C is detected and treated. A diagnosis today does not carry the same prognosis that it did in the late 1990s. Modern treatment can eliminate the virus in the vast majority of appropriately treated patients. At the same time, delaying diagnosis can allow silent liver damage to accumulate. "Hepatitis C is now highly curable, but the liver damage that can accumulate over years of silent infection may not always be reversible," Dr Rajput said. He emphasised the importance of detecting the infection early, assessing the extent of liver fibrosis, treating promptly and continuing surveillance when clinically indicated.

Pamela Anderson's hepatitis C journey highlights one of the major transformations in modern liver medicine. An infection that once involved years of uncertainty and difficult interferon-based treatment can now be cured in more than 95% of appropriately treated patients with direct-acting antivirals. But the word "cure" needs context. Eliminating HCV from the bloodstream does not necessarily erase advanced liver scarring or eliminate the cancer risk associated with established cirrhosis. As Dr Rajput puts it, the clinical priority is to "detect early, quantify liver fibrosis, treat promptly and continue surveillance where indicated." For people at risk of hepatitis C, timely testing can make the difference between discovering an infection after years of silent damage and treating it before serious liver complications develop.

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