Paleo Diet: Here's Everything You Need To Know

A Paleo Diet, also known as the Palaeolithic Diet or Caveman Diet, is a dietary approach that mimics the food choices of our hunter-gatherer ancestors from the Palaeolithic era. It excludes grains, legumes, dairy products, refined sugar, processed foods, and oils. The reasoning behind this is that humans evolved to eat a certain way before the advent of agriculture, and returning to a more natural diet can promote better health and weight management.

The effectiveness and healthiness of the Paleo Diet are subjects of debate among nutrition experts. Some argue that it can lead to weight loss, improved energy levels, and better blood sugar control due to its focus on whole foods and avoidance of highly processed options. Additionally, the elimination of certain foods may also help reduce inflammation, which is associated with several chronic diseases. Keep reading as we discuss what food groups constitute of the paleo diet and how they benefit our health.

The food groups that constitute a Paleo diet include:

1. Fruits and vegetables

This group includes a wide variety of fruits and non-starchy vegetables such as leafy greens, berries, avocados, broccoli, carrots, etc. These foods provide essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre that support overall health and help prevent chronic diseases.

2. Meat and seafood

This group consists of lean meats (grass-fed beef, poultry, pork), fish, shellfish, and other seafood. These foods are rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, iron, and zinc, which are important for muscle growth, hormone regulation, brain function, and immune system support.

3. Nuts and seeds

This group comprises almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, etc. Nuts and seeds are excellent sources of healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They help reduce the risk of heart disease, improve satiety, and promote healthy weight management.

4. Healthy fats and oils

This group includes foods like olive oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, and animal fats (from grass-fed sources). These fats provide a good balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are beneficial for brain health, hormone production, and inflammation control.

5. Eggs

Eggs are considered a staple in the Paleo Diet due to their nutrient density. They are an excellent source of high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals while being low in calories. They are also versatile and can be consumed in a variety of ways.

These food groups are part of the Paleo Diet because they reflect the eating patterns of our Palaeolithic ancestors, who consumed a diet rich in whole, minimally processed foods. The Paleo Diet aims to eliminate processed foods, grains, legumes, dairy, and added sugars that have become prevalent in modern diets.

By focusing on these food groups, the Paleo Diet aims to provide nutrient-dense foods that promote optimal health and well-being. When followed properly, the Paleo Diet can lead to weight loss, improved blood sugar control, reduced inflammation, increased energy levels, better digestion, and improved immune function.

It is essential to note that before making any significant dietary changes, consulting with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian is recommended to ensure a balanced and individualised approach to nutrition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.