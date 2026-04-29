Oxford, Serum Institute Of India Join Forces For Next-Generation Malaria Vaccine

A new malaria vaccine candidate is offering fresh hope in the global fight against one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases. In a major development, the University of Oxford has signed a licensing agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to accelerate the development and manufacturing of R78C, a next-generation malaria vaccine. The announcement comes at a time when malaria continues to pose a significant global health burden, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), malaria remains a leading cause of illness and death, especially among children in sub-Saharan Africa.

While recent years have seen progress with vaccines like R21/Matrix-M, scientists say newer approaches are needed to improve long-term protection and tackle the parasite more effectively. The R78C candidate represents such an effort, designed to target multiple stages of the malaria parasite's lifecycle.

Experts believe that collaborations like this, combining scientific innovation with large-scale manufacturing capabilities, could be key to making effective vaccines accessible worldwide. Here's what we know about the R78C vaccine and why it matters.

What is the R78C malaria vaccine?

The R78C vaccine is a next-generation malaria vaccine candidate currently under development by the University of Oxford.

According to the report, the vaccine:

Targets Plasmodium falciparum, the parasite responsible for the most severe malaria cases

Is based on two blood-stage antigens, RIPR and CyPRA

Aims to provide protection during different stages of infection

This multi-stage targeting is what sets R78C apart from earlier vaccines.

Traditional malaria vaccines primarily focus on a single stage of the parasite lifecycle. However, malaria is complex, the parasite changes form as it moves from mosquito to human host and within the bloodstream.

Also Read: How Vaccinations Play A Crucial Role In Malaria Prevention

By addressing multiple stages, scientists hope to achieve:

Stronger immune response

Longer-lasting protection

Reduced transmission potential

A licensing agreement now allows the Serum Institute of India to support development, large-scale manufacturing, and potential commercialisation of the vaccine.

Why this partnership matters

The collaboration between Oxford and SII is significant for one key reason: scale and accessibility. The Serum Institute of India is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume. Its involvement increases the chances that, if successful, the vaccine can be produced affordably and distributed widely.

Experts involved in the project note that the goal is not just innovation, but equitable access, particularly for countries where malaria is endemic. This approach builds on previous collaborations between Oxford and SII, including the development of the R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine.

How does R78C compare to existing malaria vaccines?

In recent years, malaria vaccine development has made important strides. The World Health Organization has already recommended the R21/Matrix-M vaccine, developed by Oxford and manufactured by SII, for use in children. Clinical trials have shown that R21 can reduce malaria cases by around 75% in certain settings.

However, scientists acknowledge that:

Current vaccines do not provide complete protection

Immunity may wane over time

Malaria's complex lifecycle requires more advanced solutions

This is where R78C could play a role. Unlike earlier vaccines that target the parasite at entry (sporozoite stage), R78C focuses on the blood stage, when symptoms occur and disease severity increases. Research suggests that combining multi-stage approaches could significantly improve outcomes (EVI).

Why malaria remains a global challenge

Despite decades of control efforts, malaria continues to be a major public health threat.

According to WHO:

Hundreds of millions of cases are reported annually

Children under five are the most vulnerable

The disease is preventable and treatable, yet still deadly

Vaccines are considered a critical tool alongside:

Mosquito control (bed nets, insecticides)

Early diagnosis and treatment

Public health interventions

The introduction of new vaccine candidates like R78C reflects a broader strategy to strengthen and diversify malaria prevention tools.

What happens next?

The R78C vaccine is still in the development and clinical evaluation phase. The new agreement will help:

Advance research and trials

Enable large-scale manufacturing readiness

Accelerate timelines for potential rollout

Experts emphasise that vaccine development is a long process involving:

Preclinical research

Multiple phases of human trials

Regulatory approvals

If successful, R78C could become part of a next-generation vaccine strategy, potentially used alongside existing vaccines for enhanced protection.

Also Read: What Is Cerebral Malaria? Everything You Need To Know

The bigger picture: A shift in malaria vaccine science

The R78C development signals an important shift, from single-target vaccines to multi-stage, more comprehensive approaches. This aligns with global health goals, including the WHO's target to significantly reduce malaria burden and move toward eventual eradication. Scientific innovation, combined with manufacturing partnerships like this one, could:

Improve vaccine effectiveness

Expand access in low-income regions

Reduce global disease burden

The Oxford-Serum Institute partnership to develop the R78C malaria vaccine marks a promising step forward in the fight against malaria. By targeting multiple stages of the parasite lifecycle, this next-generation candidate could overcome limitations of existing vaccines and offer stronger, longer-lasting protection. While still under development, R78C reflects a broader shift toward more advanced, accessible, and effective solutions, bringing the world closer to controlling, and eventually eliminating, malaria.

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