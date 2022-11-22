Omega-3 Can Boost Your Brain Function; Here Are Some Food Sources

Flaxseed oil is a commonly used omega-3 dietary supplement

Studies claim that omega-3 fatty acids are a class of polyunsaturated fatty acids that are crucial for a variety of bodily processes. Omega-3 fatty acids are a component of cell membranes and influence cell function in addition to being important for heart health and cognitive function.

Some of the fats we consume, especially omega-3 fatty acids and long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids, are what we refer to as essential fats. Since we are unable to produce them on our own, we must include them in our diet.

There are various ways in which omega-3 acids improve our brain health. Studies show omega-3 can help fight mood disorders such as depression and anxiety. They also improve brain health during pregnancy and childhood. Hence, it is essential for us to add abundant omega-3 to our diet. Continue reading as we list the best foods you can add to your diet to get sufficient omega-3.

Omega-3 food sources you can add to your daily diet:

1. Flaxseeds

The omega-3 fatty acid alpha-linolenic acid is found in the highest concentrations in whole foods in flaxseeds. Flaxseed oil is frequently used as an omega-3 dietary supplement. A good source of fibre, magnesium and other minerals is flaxseed. Compared to most other oily plant seeds, the seeds have a great omega-6 to omega-3 ratio.

2. Soybeans

Fibre and vegetable protein are both found in soybeans in good amounts. Other nutrients including riboflavin, folate, vitamin K, magnesium, and potassium are also abundant in them. However,soybeans also contain a lot of omega-6 fatty acids. Inflammation may result from consuming too much omega-6, according to research.

3. Salmon

One of the foods with the greatest nutrients per serving is salmon. It has a lot of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, selenium, and B vitamins as well as high-quality protein and other nutrients. According to studies, persons who consume fatty fish on a regular basis, such as salmon, are less likely to develop diseases like heart disease, dementia, and depression along with improving brain function.

4. Walnuts

Walnuts are incredibly healthy and full of fibre. Along with significant plant components, they also contain significant levels of copper, manganese, and vitamin E. Don't remove the skin of the walnuts since it contains the majority of the phenol antioxidants, which have significant health advantages.

5. Eggs

In addition to having various vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids, eggs are very high in protein. Selenium, vitamin B6, B12, zinc, iron, copper, and minerals are all abundant in egg whites. More fat and calories are found in egg yolk. The amount of omega 3 in an egg depends on what the chicken was eaten.

6. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are a nutritious powerhouse that is also incredibly simple to digest. Among the major sources of omega-3 fatty acids is chia seeds. It also includes fibre, calcium, iron, and antioxidants in addition to omega-3. Chia seeds are high in protein, aid in weight loss, and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Make sure to eat these omega-3-rich foods in your diet to obtain the many benefits it has on our brain.

