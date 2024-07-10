Olive Oil For Cooking? Nutritionist Explains Whether It's Healthy Or Not

Olive oil has a very high smoking point, so you can cook food at high temperatures with it

Cooking oil is an important ingredient in every kitchen. From coconut to mustard oil, we are spoilt for choices. At times, we get confused and wonder – which oil is good for health? Sound, relatable? Now tell us, do you struggle to pick a bottle of oil from the sea of options available at a grocery store? Well, well, you aren't alone. And, then we have a section of people who use olive oil. After all, the oil has been a favourite among health enthusiasts due to its monounsaturated fats and anti-inflammatory properties. But is olive oil a healthy choice? To help us, we have nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee. She shares a video describing the benefits of olive oil. She also answers the question — is olive oil good for cooking?

To help you decide whether cooking in olive oil is always healthy, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has given a detailed overview.

In the video, Anjali Mukerjee explains, “Olive oil is not a seed oil. It is made from the fruit of the olive tree. As we are all aware, seed oils are unhealthy. They are inflammatory in nature. Some seed oils are healthy like sesame seed oil and mustard oil.”

Elaborating on the topic, Anjali Mukerjee adds, “Generally, seed oils are not healthy and olive oil is made from the fruit of the olive tree.” This makes olive oils healthier than seed oils.

Secondly, olive oil is a heart-friendly alternative because the predominant fat in olive oil is Mufa which is monounsaturated fatty acid. It is more than 70 percent mufa. Mufa is considered to be very heart-friendly. There are a lot of studies that show it prevents stroke and heart disease. It also protects the LDL or the bad cholesterol from getting oxidised, which is key to the progression of heart disease. “You need to stop that oxidation of the LDL,” says the nutritionist. Olive oil has loads of antioxidants that protect your LDL.

Olive oil has a very high smoking point, so you can cook food at high temperatures with it — almost 215 degrees centigrade. Most of the frying is done around 190 degrees centigrade. So it does not degenerate into its toxic compounds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.