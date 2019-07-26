Obesity And Brain Health: Excess Weight May Accelerate Brain Ageing; Know Tips To Prevent Obesity

Obesity can make your brain age faster and put you at a higher risk of dementia

Highlights A healthy weight is the best way to maintain overall health Indulge yourself in some physical activity to manage your weight High BMI can affect your brain health as well

Obesity is associated with multiple health risks. It is always advised to keep weight under control. Unhealthy weight can put you at a higher risk of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and hypertension. Do you know being overweight can affect your brain health? A recent study highlighted the effect of excess weight on your brain health. The study found that people with higher body mass indexes are linked to thinning of the cortex in the brain. This further leads to Alzheimer's disease. To avoid this adverse effect of obesity on your brain, you must try to maintain a normal body mass index since childhood. If you are obese, there is an urgent need for you to lose weight to lead a healthy life.

Ways to prevent obesity

Obesity is increasing among people day by day. It has slowly become a common condition among children and young adults. Sedentary lifestyle and consumption of unhealthy diet are two main factors which contribute to obesity. Today people spend more time indoor on technology which leads to less physical activity throughout the day. It can make it difficult especially for children to lead a healthy future tomorrow. Here are some ways prevent obesity and maintain a healthy weight.

1. Control portion size

You must watch the amount of food you are consuming. Controlling your portion size does not mean that you have to sacrifice with the nutrition. Eat a healthy and balanced meal which contains all the nutrients with minimum calories.

Also read: Want To Deal With Obesity, Inflammation? Drink Green Tea!

2. Indulge yourself in physical activity

It is often advised to exercise for at least 30 minutes daily. You can simply go for a walk or choose your favourite workout to stay fit. Lack of physical activity is one of the major factors which contribute to obesity. You can also practice yoga daily as it is loaded with multiple benefits for your overall health.

Exercise regularly for at least 30 minutes to prevent obesity

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Get adequate sleep

Most people compromise their sleep these days due to some or the other reason. Improper sleeping pattern is extremely harmful to you. You will feel tired and fatigued all the time. It also contributes to obesity. When you do not sleep properly it triggers hunger hormones inside your body which makes you eat more than usual.

Also read: Our Nutritionist Explains The Link Between Stress And Obesity

4. Encourage children to play outside

Children these days love technology and do spend much time outdoors to play. This contributes to obesity since childhood. You should encourage your children to go out and play. Let them involve in the sports activity they love the most.

Also read: Parents Get Your Kids To Do These Activities To Reduce Obesity Risk

5. Check your grocery list

What you buy is what you are likely to eat. Whenever you go out to buy grocery check what all is there in your list. Separate the healthy and unhealthy items. This will make you realise whether you are buying enough healthy foods or not. Remove all those unnecessary items from your list which will just increase the number of calories you are consuming with minimum nutrients.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.