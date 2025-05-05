Nutritionist Swears By 3 Foods For Maintaining Healthy Hair

Healthy, lustrous hair is achieved not only through external care but also by eating a balanced diet. Foods rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals are essential for promoting the strength, growth and shine of hair. Consuming a well-balanced diet packed with essential nutrients may support healthy hair growth. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal recently shared three secret foods for better hair health on Instagram. In her Instagram video, Palak revealed that she swears by three specific foods for her hair health: lentils, walnuts and homemade yoghurt.

1. Lentils

Palak Nagpal highlighted that lentils are rich in protein, iron, zinc and vitamins B and C – all of which are essential for hair growth and structure. Protein aids in the development and repair of hair, while iron and zinc help prevent hair loss.

Iron is particularly important for delivering oxygen to hair follicles and promoting growth. Zinc supports the oil glands surrounding the hair follicles and plays a role in tissue repair.

Vitamins B and C further support hair development and overall hair health. B vitamins are key for energy production and maintaining strong, healthy hair. Vitamin C enhances collagen production and improves iron absorption – both of which are crucial for strong hair.

Lentils, therefore, are excellent for encouraging hair growth and restoring hair health.

2. Walnuts

Palak Nagpal also listed walnuts among her top three secret foods for better hair health. Walnuts are packed with protein, magnesium, B vitamins, vitamin E and biotin.

B vitamins help maintain a healthy scalp and reduce hair breakage, while biotin strengthens the hair. Vitamin E promotes hair growth and protects hair cells from oxidative stress by acting as an antioxidant.

Magnesium and protein strengthen hair cuticles, nourish the scalp and enhance overall scalp health. By supporting the scalp and cuticle, walnuts improve the strength, resilience and appearance of hair.

3. Homemade yogurt

Lastly, Palak emphasized the benefits of homemade yoghurt for promoting healthy hair. Yogurt is a natural source of vitamin D and vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid).

Vitamin B5 helps maintain healthy hair follicles and prevents hair thinning and loss. Vitamin D also plays a role in hair growth and helps combat hair loss.

According to Palak, regularly consuming yoghurt supports follicle health and enhances overall hair strength, leading to healthier, more resilient hair.

The nutritionist concluded by stating that including these three foods: lentils, walnuts and homemade yoghurt in your daily diet can greatly boost hair health, thanks to the vital nutrients they provide.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.