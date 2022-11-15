Are Smoked And Barbequed Meats Bad For Your Health? Nutritionist Reveals The Answer

Incorporate salads into your diet to better balance your meals

Do you love gorging on smoked and barbequed meats? If yes, then you must pay attention to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee's advice. According to nutritionists, smoking, frying, grilling, barbequing, baking, and roasting at high temperatures “produces loads of HCAs (basically nasty chemicals) in meats.” In an Instagram post, Anjali states the impact of smoked meats on the body as well as ways to tone down the impact.

The health expert explains that Heterocyclic Amines (HCAs) may cause damage to the “heart muscles” and “genetic material/DNA.” In addition, it accelerates the aging process in the cells and subsequently the body. Anjali Mukerjee also adds that consuming smoked, barbequed or grilled meat over a period of time increases the risk of “breast cancer in postmenopausal women.” This risk only multiplies in women, who consume fewer fruits and vegetables (anti-oxidants) in their diet. Along with the Heterocyclic Amines (HCAs), “the high saturated fat content in these meats also has a hand in causing cancer and heart diseases,” the nutritionist adds.

How can you reduce the impact of these harmful chemicals on your body? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee offers a solution

1) Eat the smoked and barbequed meats occasionally and “don't make them the centerpiece of your meals.”

2) Next, the nutritionist suggests balancing it out with the intake of raw salads and fruits in the same meal.

3) The third tip is to “squeeze lemon on top, and have some raw onion and radish salad” along. This is because their antioxidant effect will counteract some of the damage caused.

Meanwhile, you can always swear by the healthy ways to cook meat, which include stewing, boiling, steaming, sauteing, and cooking it on low flame.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.