Nutritionist Suggests Easy Ways To Avoid Unhealthy Eating During Festive Season

It is quite common for people to overindulge in calories during the festive season. When surrounded by an enticing array of snacks, sweets, and other decadent foods, it becomes difficult to control cravings. Consuming these delectable treats can lead to unhealthy weight gain. To avoid gaining extra kilos during festivals, it is essential to monitor what and how much you eat. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares her tips for mindful eating. In the shared video, Lovneet says, “Healthy eating could be quite tricky during the festive season, but for me, three things are absolute game changers. Number one is hydration. I make sure I start my day with a litre of water and keep sipping on warm water throughout the day.”

“Also fibre, so I load up on a bowl of vegetables before leaving the house. Being a vegetarian, I want to make sure that I don't want to eat high-fat proteins outside. So for breakfast, I'll have a bowl of sprouts. I keep sipping on buttermilk through the day and have one serving of homemade low-fat paneer,” adds Lovneet Batra.

The caption attached to the post read, “The festive season calls for celebration, family time, fun and of course good food! Does that mean that we completely avoid our traditional festival food? Not exactly. Instead of planning to go on a detox post-festival, why not try and be mindful of our food habits during the occasion itself?”

In a previous post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared festive dessert hacks. She claims that one can enjoy their holiday treats guilt-free with three simple tips. First and foremost, balance your day with fibre to keep things steady and to feel satiated for a longer time. Then, you can also add some protein and fat to your dessert for a satisfying and balanced indulgence. Lovneet adds that squeezing in some lemon in sweets also helps reduce those glucose spikes.

Try these food hacks to make the most of the festive season without compromising your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.