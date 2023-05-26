Nutritionist Shares Tips That Will Help You Choose The Right Cooking Oil

The expert mentioned that cold-pressed oils are better than refined oils

Cooking oil is an indispensable ingredieny. From frying to grilling and baking, we use oil for different purposes in the kitchen. Being so essential, it is important that we use the right oil which doesn't harm our health. But how do we pick a good cooking oil? This question puzzles many of us and the answer may not be that straightforward. This is because different cooking oils have different properties and it is hard to zero in on the one which serves all the purposes.

But if you want to have some clarity on which cooking is best for Indian cooking then nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in an Instagram Reel, explains points you should remember before picking a cooking oil.

The nutritionist says that we all use cooking oil differently and for cooking at different temperatures. So it is important to first identify the type of cooking you are doing and then choose the oil. She says that you must opt for a cooking oil based on it its fatty acid profile, heat stability and smoking point.

It is crucial to have a cooking oil which is stable at high temperatures and doesn't break down into toxic compounds that can enter the food and our body too. You must also take into consideration the fatty acid profile of the oil. Oils have saturated fat, monounsaturated fat and polyunsaturated fat. As per the nutritionist, you must use the oil which is high in monounsaturated fat as it is considered healthier.

The nutritionist also insists that cold-pressed oils are better than refined oils. Cold-pressed oils don't have any additives and thus have more nutrients. Refined oils, meanwhile, undergo bleaching and have solvents, deodorizing agents, and other chemicals. One also needs to have a MUFA-based oil on the kitchen shelf as it supports good health and can be good for Indian cooking.

So, the next time you go grocery shopping, make sure to keep these things in mind.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.