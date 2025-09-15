Nutritionist Shares Simple Hack To Enjoy Rice Guilt-Free

Who does not love a plate of steaming hot rice? For many, it is comfort food. Yet, rice has long been surrounded by myths - that it causes weight gain, spikes blood sugar, and should be avoided altogether.

However, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has now shared a simple hack that allows you to enjoy rice guilt-free, without worrying about its usual downsides.

In a recent post, Ms Mukerjee explained that the way rice is cooked and stored can make a big difference in how it affects the body. According to her, "quick cooling of boiled rice and refrigerating it leads to the formation of resistant starch."

Resistant starch is a type of carbohydrate that resists digestion in the small intestine and instead ferments in the large intestine. She also highlighted several benefits of keeping rice in the refrigerator overnight.

She further stated that resistant starch helps reduce the glycemic index of rice, meaning it lowers the impact rice has on raising blood sugar levels. The Glycemic Index (GI) shows how quickly a food raises your blood sugar after eating it.

For example, white bread, potatoes, and sugary drinks can cause a quick spike in blood sugar, whereas fruits, beans, and whole grains are digested slowly and don't cause sudden sugar spikes.

Secondly, it slows down digestion, keeping you fuller for longer and preventing hunger pangs, she said. Thirdly, it helps avoid sudden blood sugar spikes, and lastly, Ms. Mukerjee noted, rice prepared this way does not lead to weight gain if eaten in moderation.

Ms. Mukerjee also explained the method of eating rice. She advised cooking rice as usual, letting it cool quickly, and then refrigerating it. When you're ready to eat, simply reheat and enjoy.

So, the next time you crave rice, there's no need to hesitate. Just remember the formula: cook, cool, refrigerate and reheat, she explained.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.