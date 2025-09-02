Nutritionist Shares Protein-Packed Salad Recipe On Instagram

People today are more health-conscious than ever, seeking meals that go beyond just curbing hunger. From weight management and muscle building to overall wellness, the demand for foods rich in protein, fibre, and essential nutrients is steadily rising. If you are looking for a dish that fuels your body while keeping you full and energized, the Edamame & Cottage Cheese Salad is a perfect pick. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra recently shared this wholesome, protein-packed recipe on Instagram—a salad that's as nutritious as it is delicious.



For the salad, Pooja Malhotra suggested using half a cup each of cucumber, carrot, purple cabbage, and bell peppers, along with half a sliced avocado, half a cup of edamame, and 150 grams of tofu or paneer.



She then described the salad dressing as a mix of 2 teaspoons soy sauce, 2 teaspoons Sriracha, 1 teaspoon each of vinegar and sugar (or a pinch of Stevia), 1 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon ranch or light mayonnaise and 2 teaspoons sesame seeds.



According to Malhotra, the first step is to mix all the dressing ingredients in a bowl until well combined. Next, in a separate salad bowl, combine all the vegetables, edamame, and cottage cheese or tofu, and pour the prepared dressing over the top.



Toss the ingredients gently to ensure the flavours are evenly distributed, and serve the salad chilled for a refreshing, nutrient-packed meal. She described the edamame and cottage cheese salad as a protein-packed dish to power your weight loss journey, help build muscle strength, and load up on fibre.



Pooja Malhotra had earlier shared a simple recipe for preparing multi-dal chilla, which is rich in multiple nutrients. She explained that mixing lentils helps improve their amino acid profile.



"Lentils are a good source of protein for vegetarians besides soluble fibre, B Vitamins and a lot of minerals like zinc, magnesium, potassium and iron," Malhotra added. Click here to read all about it.

