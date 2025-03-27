Nutritionist Shares Multi-Dal Chilla Recipe For The Perfect Weight Loss Dinner

Are you a vegetarian worrying about your total protein intake? Also, are you worried if lentils led to bloating? Worry not. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra brings the best solution for you. On Instagram, she drops a video sharing a simple recipe for preparing multi-dal chilla, which is rich in multiple nutrients. Additionally, at the beginning of her video, she explains the importance of soaking the lentils in water for quite some time. She says, “Soaking lentils is a great way to reduce the phytic acid content and the gas produced in the compounds present in lentils that cause bloating and indigestion to some people.” Further explaining the benefits of making a paste of it, she said, “Also, mixing lentils helps to improve their amino acid profile.”

Pooja added, “Lentils are a good source of protein for vegetarians besides soluble fibre, B Vitamins and a lot of minerals like zinc, magnesium, potassium and iron.”

She then narrates the recipe for preparing multi-dal chilla in the caption of her post

“In a bowl, soak together 1/4th cup each of moong dal, masoor dal, urad dal and chana dal for 5-6 hours,” the nutritionist mentions.

Then, according to her, put the soaked dals in a grinder jar beside a few cloves of garlic and green chillies and grind to form a fine paste.

She says, “Add some salt, red chilli powder and water to form a paste of pouring consistency.”

Now, comes the final step. Following her steps, you need to heat and grease the pan and make thin and crispy chills on low flame.

The nutritionist then serves the thin, crispy, multi-dal chilla with a bowl of salad and curd or raita, as according to her, it makes a right option for weight loss dinner. She also mentions in the caption, “I served it with mint raita (add a spoonful of mint chutney to a bowl of curd and mix properly).”

The recipe for multi-dal chilla is not only nutritious but also super easy to prepare.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.