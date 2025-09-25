Nutritionist Shares Grocery Haul Secrets To Heal Acne And Brighten Complexion

Achieving healthy and glowing skin goes beyond skincare routines; it starts with what you put on your plate. A well-balanced diet rich in whole foods can help heal acne and brighten your complexion. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, incorporating specific foods into your grocery haul can make a significant difference.

Foods packed with omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and essential vitamins and minerals work together to reduce inflammation, regulate sebum production and support skin health. By focusing on nutrient-dense foods, you can promote a clearer, more radiant complexion from the inside out.

In her latest Instagram post, Lovneet reveals her grocery list for clear skin. She recommends adding pomegranate, coconut water, aloe vera, pistachio and saffron to your shopping cart and diet.

Here are the skin‑friendly foods that brighten your skin:

1. Pomegranate

Loaded with punicalagins and vitamin C, pomegranate boosts collagen, protects from UV damage, and fights pigmentation. Ellagic acid in the fruit helps reduce oxidative stress and supports an even skin tone.

2. Tender Coconut Water + Malai (soft flesh)

Coconut is the ultimate natural hydrator. It is rich in electrolytes (potassium, magnesium), which is good for skin hydration. Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) improve skin elasticity and glow.

3. Aloe Vera (Fresh Gel)

High in Acemannan, aloe vera supports wound healing and strengthens the skin barrier. It also locks in moisture for a plump and calm complexion.

4. Pistachios

Pistachios are packed with Vitamin E (gamma-tocopherol) and lutein to fight free radicals and keep skin youthful and radiant.

5. Saffron

Saffron gives a golden touch to your skin. It is rich in crocin and safranal, powerful antioxidants that reduce oxidative stress and promote a natural glow.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.