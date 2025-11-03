Nutritionist Shares A Simple Trick For Bridal Glow Without Significant Weight Loss

Brides-to-be, here is a reminder worth noting! Nutritionist Palak Nagpal shares an empowering message for every woman preparing for her big day - beauty "begins with nourishment, not deprivation."

Want to achieve a natural bridal glow? You do not need drastic weight loss or restrictive diets for that unfiltered radiance. In her latest Instagram post, Palak Nagpal highlights what truly matters when redefining real beauty standards. In one of the pictures, she is seen holding a plate filled with delicious yet healthy food items, representing what she calls a "balanced meal" for a bride.

The plate features sliced oranges alongside two open toasts topped with fresh cream and vegetables. She is also seen enjoying a chocolate-brown smoothie paired with her meal. The combination reflects a balanced mix of protein, healthy fats, greens and complex carbs.

Accompanying this, Palak's post contrasts her wholesome meal with another of the same calorie count - but filled with artificial sweeteners, sugar, and caffeine. By drawing this comparison, she emphasises that balanced nutrition brings a natural glow, unlike skipping meals to lose weight.

She writes, "The bride nourishing her body to shine bright & achieve fat loss - 400 calories of protein, healthy fats, greens, and complex carbs," on one side, and on the other, "The bride skipping meals to stay light & lose weight - 400 calories of artificial sweetener, sugar & caffeine."

The following slides in her post reveal, "So many brides come to me saying they want to lose weight quickly before their big day. When I ask what they've been doing, most say the same thing - skipping meals, surviving on coffee and fruit, and calling it discipline."

Contradicting this, she clarifies what actually brings out a bride's natural glow: "But the truth is, your body doesn't glow on deprivation. It thrives on nourishment. Within a month of eating wholesome, balanced meals - with the right protein, good fats, and antioxidants - these brides not only feel lighter, but also look radiant, energetic, and confident. You don't need to starve to look your best. You just need to fuel right."

The nutritionist further elaborates in the caption, "Balanced Bride Glow - So many brides think 'eating less' means 'looking better.' But your skin, hair, and glow come from nourishment - not restriction."

Palak Nagpal concludes with a message that perfectly sums up her philosophy: "Fuel your body with balanced meals, protein, and good fats, and you'll not only look lighter but feel radiant. Because beauty begins with nourishment, not deprivation."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.