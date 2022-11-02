Nutritionist Shares 9 Foods Which Have High Fibre Content

Figs contain a mixture of soluble and insoluble fibre

There are never too many tips and tricks to navigate your busy life. With tons of work and responsibility, maintaining a healthy diet can be a task in itself. But you cannot really ignore it, can you? A healthy diet has a plethora of benefits that keep you physically afloat for the challenges. Fibre is one of the important elements of a balanced diet. And, you can easily include them in your diet. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in an Instagram post, highlights the benefits of this element. The nutritionist mentions that the recommended daily fibre intake is 30 grams. In addition, she also shares not one or two but nine food items which are high in fibre.

According to Lovneet Batra, high-fibre foods can “keep the gut healthy, boost heart health, as well as promote weight loss.” She also mentions that “increasing fibre intake is relatively easy” as you can simply integrate these 9 high-fibre foods into the diet.

1. Sabja Seeds

Sabja seeds, also called basil seeds, are high in fibre, particularly soluble fibre like pectin. As per Lovneet Batra, it “is one of the richest sources of the plant-based form of omega-3 fatty acids.” It is super easy to add to the diet, as these seeds lend a “nice nutty flavour to smoothies, yoghurt, and other foods.

2. Pear

Apples and Bananas come first to our mind while preparing a fruit bowl. But the nutritionist says “it's time to start thinking about adding pears.” The reason is quite easy to guess. Pears are filled with fibre.

3. Barley

Barley is high in fibre, especially beta-glucan, which as per the health expert “may reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels.” It may also aid weight loss and improve digestion. Barley can be consumed with soups, salads, as well as a rice substitute.

4. Beetroot

Beetroots are loaded with folate, iron, copper, manganese, and potassium, among other minerals. Pop in some slices in your salad, or you can consume it in soup or juice as well.

5. Oats

You cannot disagree that oats are one of the healthiest grains available. They are rich in beta-glucan, a strong soluble fibre, with “significant blood sugar and cholesterol-lowering properties.”

6. Chia Seeds

Chia seed pudding topped with your favourite food is indeed a delectable breakfast. Apart from being tasty, it lives up to the fibre requirement.

7. Wheat Bran

Wheat bran contains lignan phytochemicals and phytic acid, which have been linked to a reduced risk of colon and breast cancer.

8. Kidney Beans

Kidney beans are an important food crop and a vital source of protein throughout the world. Used in a variety of traditional dishes, well-cooked beans are a healthy component of a well-balanced diet

9. Figs

Figs contain a mixture of soluble and insoluble fibre, which affects your bowel movement. You can chew 4-5 figs or even dip them overnight in milk and consume them in the morning.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.