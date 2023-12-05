Nutritionist Shares 6 Benefits Of Eating Honey In Winters

Honey can boost our health in winter in a variety of ways

Honey is a natural sweet substance produced by honey bees from the nectar of flowers. It is made up of various sugars, enzymes, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. When consumed in moderation, honey can be a healthier alternative to refined sugar as it contains some beneficial properties. These include its antimicrobial and antioxidant effects, potential cough-suppressing properties, and its ability to soothe a sore throat. Honey is also a source of energy and may help improve digestion.

Honey can be particularly beneficial during the winter months due to its antimicrobial properties, which may help boost the immune system and provide some relief from common cold symptoms. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares the many benefits of consuming honey.

Look at her post:

However, it is essential to remember that honey is still a form of sugar and should be consumed in moderation, particularly for those with specific dietary restrictions or conditions such as diabetes.