Nutritionist Shares 5 Summer Foods To Boost Your Digestion

Summer is synonymous with sunshine, cool beverages and lighter meals. However, the season can also bring challenges like dehydration and high temperatures, which may lead to indigestion, bloating and other digestive issues. To stay energised, cool and support gut health, it is essential to eat the right foods – those that are light, hydrating and rich in fibre.

Addressing this concern, nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in her latest Instagram post, lists five summer foods that can “boost your digestion naturally.”

“Struggling with bloating, acidity, or heaviness this summer? These 5 simple foods can naturally support your gut and keep you feeling light,” she captions her post.

1. Ginger

According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, ginger offers more than just relief from nausea. It is ideal for post-meal comfort as it enhances digestion, reduces cramping and speeds up stomach emptying.

Ginger contains a natural compound called gingerol, which supports gastrointestinal motility. By promoting efficient digestion, ginger reduces the time food remains in the stomach.

2. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds are a traditional post-meal remedy known for their natural cooling properties. Lovneet mentions that this common practice is supported by science. During the summer heat, fennel cools the gut, relieves bloating and relaxes the muscles involved in digestion.

Rich in antioxidants, fennel seeds help detoxify the body, aid digestion and reduce flatulence. To ease bloating, chew a few seeds or brew a light fennel tea.

3. Cumin

Incorporating cumin into summer meals can significantly boost digestion. Lovneet explains that cumin enhances bile flow and stimulates digestive enzymes, helping break down food more efficiently.

A simple solution of jeera water is effective in treating gas and bloating. Cumin's digestive benefits stem from its ability to support bile production and nutrient absorption.

4. Mint

Mint, especially peppermint, encourages the release of digestive enzymes and relaxes the gastrointestinal lining, according to Lovneet. Menthol, a compound found in mint, helps reduce inflammation and indigestion while keeping the body cool.

The fresh aroma of mint can instantly lift your mood. It also soothes acidity, calms the stomach and enhances the flavour of simple dishes. You can add mint to chutneys, buttermilk or sprinkle it over fruits.

5. Sabja seeds

Small yet powerful, sabja seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and fibre and have cooling properties. Lovneet says they foster a healthy gut environment and support regular bowel movements.

These seeds are especially helpful for managing acidity during hot weather. Adding them to drinks is a great way to stay cool and support digestion.

Lovneet Batra concludes that incorporating these five ingredients into teas, chutneys, or infused water is an easy and effective way to support digestion and stay cool during the summer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.