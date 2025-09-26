Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Four Power Foods You Must Have This Navratri For Better Health

As the nine-day Navratri festival commences across the country, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is reminding all of us that fasting during Navratri is not merely a cultural practice but also a detox moment, a digestive boost, as well as a boost for overall wellbeing. Arriving at a time when fasting between meals and detox diets dominate the internet, the ancient Navratri fast offers a holistic approach aimed at facilitating digestion, diversity, and de-stressing — much needed by women, but no less by men.

In a video shared on Instagram, she shares four power foods to keep you healthy during this festive season. These four key foods devotees can incorporate into their diet to balance their physical and mental health while respecting customs.

“4 must-have Navratri foods,” Rujuta writes in the caption of her post.

Rajgira (Amaranth):

Iron-rich rajgira is often consumed during fasts in the form of "laddu, thalipeeth, roti, or chikki." Frequent consumption supports both physical endurance and mental clarity, strengthens hair, and helps maintain appropriate haemoglobin levels. Although the advantages are universal, this makes it particularly helpful for women, according to Rujuta.

Cashews:

A handful of cashews per day can be a simple but effective treatment for people who have trouble sleeping, gas production, or nighttime leg cramps. Cashews are essential during the fasting period because they are high in magnesium and help relax the nervous system, relieve muscle soreness, and encourage better sleep.

Banana:

Bananas, which are often overlooked as a common fruit, are high in vitamin B6, which helps with mood regulation. Rujuta explains that B6 lessens breast discomfort, which often occurs before menstruation and prevents mood swings. “B6 keeps your mood good. It tells you that by remembering old things, you should not spoil today. You should move forward because life is short,” she adds.

Sundal (South Indian Legume Dish):

Sundal, a mainstay of South Indian Navratri festivities, is made from soaked, sprouted, and mildly cooked legumes such as kidney beans, chickpeas, or black-eyed peas. This high-protein meal promotes community bonding, which is strengthened during garba and dandiya celebrations, and supplies vital amino acids for strong bones.

Rujuta emphasises that these food items offer contemporary nutritional advantages in addition to being in line with customary Navratri rituals. Happy Navratri!

