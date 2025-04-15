Nutritionist Reveals Worst And Best Time To Check Weight

The weighing scale is the most effective instrument for anyone attempting to reduce weight. To keep track of our progress, many of us end up checking our weight sometimes twice or thrice a day, but are left disappointed by the fluctuating number. You should be aware that there are a lot of reasons why the numbers on the scale vary day-to-day. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares the reasons behind frequent weight fluctuations in her latest Instagram post. She writes, "Stressing about the number on the scale? You're not alone. Before you let that number define your day, here's something important to remember: weight naturally fluctuates—by a few pounds even—based on your hormones, sleep, digestion, and more."

Here's when you should not check your weight:

1. Before your period (PMS): Hormonal shifts cause water retention and bloating. That extra 1–5 pounds? Totally normal and temporary.

2. If you're constipated: Your body's holding on to waste. Don't panic—hydrate and include more fiber instead of stressing over the scale.

3. After a bad night's sleep: Poor sleep raises cortisol (the stress hormone), which can cause water retention and even increased appetite.

4. Post intense workout: Muscles retain water to recover from strain, causing a slight weight bump. It's not fat—it's a sign you're building strength!

5. After a big meal: Especially one rich in carbs or sodium. Your body is still processing everything. Wait 12–24 hours for the most accurate reading.

Nmami also shares the right time to check your weight. It is advisable to check your weight first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach and after using the bathroom. "That's when you'll get the most consistent, realistic number," says Nmami.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.