Nutritionist Reveals The Secret To Using Spices For Optimal Health

Spices are not only flavour enhancing but also boost your overall health was they are rich in nutrients

Indian cuisine is known for its rich flavours, colours, and diverse spices, which have been an integral part of the country's culinary tradition for centuries. However, too much or too little spice can make or break a dish. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar weighs in. The nutritionist recently shared her thoughts on the evolving perception of spices in Indian food, underlining their significance in promoting overall well-being. Ms Diwekar notes that spices have transitioned from being viewed as something to be avoided to becoming an essential component of a healthy diet. She attributes this shift to a growing understanding of the benefits associated with spices, such as turmeric, cumin, and fenugreek seeds, which are now being consumed in the form of shots and pills.

But what is the right way to use spices in food? The nutritionist has asked us to “think of spices like a person, a real person.” She explained, “A real person comes with the good and the bad. There are environments like families, teams, friends, etc., that enable the good. And then if by chance you meet this person without his wife or outside his work environment, you don't really like them anymore. The proportion and the setting in which he was good is taken away and now that you have a lot of him, it begins to make you feel restless, uncomfortable, stressed.”

She likens spices to people, suggesting that just as people have positive and negative traits, spices can have beneficial and adverse effects depending on the context and quantity used. “Too much of them (shots and pills) and say hello to acne, missed periods, and bloating. Too little of them and say bye-bye to smooth skin, pain-free periods, and a flat stomach,” Ms Diwekar said.

Concluding her post, Ms. Diwekar stressed that traditional Indian cooking practices often passed down through generations of women, hold the key to unlocking the science behind spice usage. She encourages recognising and valuing this heritage, which has been overlooked due to biases against women, local languages, and cultural traditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.