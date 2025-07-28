Nutritionist Reveals Hidden Dangers Of Mixing Supplements And Medications

Are you unwittingly sabotaging your health by mixing certain supplements and medications? From Omega-3 and aspirin to iron and zinc, some combinations can have unexpected effects on your body. They can interfere with nutrient absorption and increase the risk of side effects. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary suggests a few supplement and medication combinations to avoid in order to protect your health. In her Instagram post, she wrote, "You could be taking all the right supplements but still seeing zero results. Why? Because certain nutrients and medications don't play well together."

Supplement and medication combinations to avoid

1. Omega-3 + Aspirin

Both reduce platelet aggregation (i.e., they thin your blood). Together, they can overdo it, increasing your risk of bruising or bleeding, especially if you are already prone. Always check with your doctor before combining.

2. Thyroid Medication + Calcium/Iron

Levothyroxine (thyroid hormone) binds to calcium and iron in the gut. This reduces how much medication gets absorbed and messes with your hormone balance. Keep a 4-hour gap between these minerals.

3. Vitamin D with Fat

Vitamin D is fat-soluble, meaning it needs dietary fat to be properly absorbed. A small drizzle of ghee, a handful of nuts, or your fattiest meal of the day makes all the difference.

4. Magnesium + B6

Magnesium lowers prostaglandins (PGE2) that cause cramps. B6 helps with your mood by making more of the "happy chemical," GABA. It also enhances cellular absorption of magnesium, making it more effective at calming the nervous system, reducing bloating, and easing PMS.

5. Iron and Zinc

These two share the same absorption pathway in the gut (DMT1 transporter). When taken together, they compete, and your body absorbs less of both. Split them up to get full benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.