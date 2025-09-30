Nutritionist Reveals 4 Side Effects Of Consuming Too Much Protein

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal discussed the importance of consuming the right amount of protein. In a couple of picture messages as part of her series, "Eat today for tomorrow," she highlighted that having a protein diet is about synergy, not just quantity. Although she clarified the benefits of consuming protein, she also discussed the key side effects of overdoing it.

"Is too much protein bad for you?" You ask, and the nutritionist answers, "While protein is essential for muscle, energy, and repair, excess protein can actually harm your body if not balanced with other nutrients. Many people focus only on high-protein diets without realising the side effects."

Take a look at her post here:

According to Nmami Agarwal, here's what happens when you overdo the protein intake -

1. Excess protein converts to fat if unused

"If your body doesn't use protein for energy or repair, the extra gets stored as fat - leading to weight gain instead of lean muscle," Nmami said.

2. Strains the kidneys with low hydration

According to the nutritionist, very high protein intake, especially when accompanied by limited water intake, can stress your kidneys over time. She reveals that the situation arises from increasing the workload of filtering waste products.

3. Crowds out essential nutrients

She says, "When protein dominates your plate, you often miss out on carbs, healthy fats, fibre, and vital minerals - all of which are needed for balance and long-term health."

4. Affects lipid profile and heart health

"Excess protein, especially from animal sources, may increase cholesterol levels and impact heart health if not balanced with fibre-rich foods," the nutritionist explains.

The key takeaway from Nmami Agarwal:

She says, "Protein is important, but quality and balance matter more than quantity. Combine moderate protein with good fats, complex carbs, and plenty of hydration for real health benefits."

In the comments, when a person asked her if there are any signs to check whether the person is consuming too much protein, the nutritionist suggested doing a uric acid test.

Nmami also revealed the healthy sources of protein in reply to one of the comments, mentioning pulses, nuts, seeds, chicken, fish, and eggs. However, in yet another comment, she clarified that the key to staying fit is to follow a holistic approach, which includes "not just diet but also sleep, stress and physical activity".

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.