Nutritionist Shares Hibiscus Tea Recipe To Combat High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure, commonly known as hypertension, is a global health issue impacting millions. Often referred to as the “silent killer,” it creeps in unnoticed but significantly raises the risks of heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. Addressing this concern, nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared a simple hibiscus tea recipe, packed with health benefits, on her Instagram. In her post, Palak Nagpal recommends hibiscus tea as a natural remedy for managing high blood pressure and improving overall health. She writes: “Sip on this tea if you have high blood pressure.”

Benefits of hibiscus tea

Palak Nagpal highlights seven compelling reasons to make this tea part of your routine:

Reduces high blood pressure naturally

Lowers bad cholesterol, promoting a healthy heart

Soothes period cramps and relaxes muscles

Packed with antioxidants, it fights free radicals

Aids digestion and helps reduce abdominal fat

Caffeine-free, making it suitable for any time of the day

Rich in vitamin C, boosting immunity

How to make hibiscus tea

The recipe is simple:

Steep dried hibiscus petals in hot water for 5–7 minutes.

Strain the tea and enjoy.

Add a touch of honey for sweetness if desired.

Earlier, Palak Nagpal spotlighted amaranth seeds, a gluten-free superfood rich in antioxidants, protein, fibre, and essential micronutrients. Known for reducing inflammation, lowering cholesterol, improving digestion, and managing blood pressure, amaranth seeds have long been a staple in Indian cuisine.

Palak Nagpal's healthy salad bowl recipe

Cook 1 cup of amaranth seeds in salted water for 10–15 minutes and cool. Boil 1 cup of soaked kidney beans and season with spices. Combine amaranth, kidney beans, cucumber, onion, bell pepper, capsicum, and lettuce. Toss with a homemade mustard dressing.

Blend honey, mustard sauce, garlic, sesame seeds, apple cider vinegar, cashews, olive oil, salt, and pepper to make the dressing. For a creamy texture, mix in hung curd without blending. Read more here.