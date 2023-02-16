Nutritionist Lists Down Benefits Of Consuming Curd With Raisins

Curd and raisins can help boost your gut health

Do you have a bowl of curd with your meals? After all, adding a probiotic to your meal can provide you with a good quantity of gut bacteria and also keep your digestion in check. In one of the episodes of her 12-week fitness project 2023, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a recipe to absorb all the nutrients of curd. Inspired by the beauty of dadi ma's tradition, she paired the dairy product with another health-friendly ingredient - raisins - to produce a really effective remedy, which will take care of the gut and stomach, among various other things. Rujuta advises to set your curd with raisins and have it as a mid-meal.

In her Instagram post, the celebrity nutritionist lists down steps to set the curd with raisins, as well as the benefits of this mix of probiotics and prebiotic.

Take a look:

Steps to set curd with raisins:

Step 1: Take a bowl of warm milk. Make sure it is preferably fresh and full fat.

Step 2: Add 4-5 raisins to the bowl of milk (preferably black raisins)

Step 3: Using a spoon collect a few drops of the water of the curd and add it to the milk

You can also use buttermilk.

Step 4: Stir it multiple times in one direction. However, Rujuta suggests keeping the rotration count precisely to 32 times. Once you stir it 32 times, lift the spoon and hold in the same position, allowing the milk to settle.

Step 5: Cover the bowl with a lid and set it aside for up to 8-12 hrs

Step 6: Rujuta explains that once the top layer appears thick, the curd is ready to eat. You can have it with lunch or as a mid-meal 3-4 pm snack when hunger pangs begin to kick in.

Talking about the health benefits, Rujuta Diwekar states that curd acts as a “probiotic” and the raisins, with their high content of soluble fibre, work as a “prebiotic.” The mix of probiotics and prebiotics neutralises the bad bacteria, ensuring a healthy gut and stomach. It also promotes the growth of good bacteria, reduces the inflammation in the intestines, keeps the teeth and gums healthy, as well as it is good for the bones and joints too.

The nutritionist mentions that curd is also a well-documented intervention for regulating cholesterol levels, reducing blood pressure levels, and promoting weight loss. It also plays a pivotal role in preventing constipation and makes it easy to chew on raisins.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.