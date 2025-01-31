Nutritionist Gushes Over The Goodness Of Methi Pakoda; Check It Out

Pakoda is the best snack to have with your evening tea. It is a perfect crispy, crunchy treat to enjoy in chilly winters. Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to sacrifice your health to relish this delicious snack. All you have to do is make some changes to your regular recipe. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shares her special healthy and tasty methi (fenugreek) pakora recipe, which is sure to be a hit among methi lovers. Check out the full recipe here:

Take about 3 cups of methi leaves, wash thoroughly and chop roughly. Add 1 cup chopped onion, 1 spoonful of grated ginger, grated garlic, chopped green chillies; then add about 1 cup besan, 1/2 cup curd, then add in salt, chilli powder and some chaat masala. Add in very little water and mix thoroughly. Mix the mixture and sit for 10-15 min. Next up, grease the air fryer basket, portion out spoonfuls of the pakora mixture in the air fryer basket, spray a little oil and cook at 200 degree Celsius for 14-15 min, turning the sides around mid-way. Sprinkle some chaat masala, serve with mint chutney and enjoy.

In her previous post, Pooja Malhotra shared the Konjac noodles recipe. First, heat some oil in a pan and saute some minced garlic, onions, bell peppers and add some salt. In the meantime, prepare a slurry using vinegar, soy sauce, chilli sauce, peanut butter, a dash of honey and some sesame seeds. Pour the slurry over the vegetables, add some water and let it simmer and let it simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Finally, plate your Konjac noodles and the vegetables in peanut butter sauce. Add some boiled eggs, grilled chicken, tofu or edamame as a side. Finish it off with some roasted peanuts, green onions and a squeeze of lemon juice."

The next time you crave a snack, try preparing these quick, easy and healthy dishes that lets you enjoy great taste without any guilt.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.