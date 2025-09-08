Nutritionist Explains Why Fixing Your Periods And Refilling Nutrients Matter

How many of us have secretly worried about fertility, our cycles, or the stress of reproductive deadlines? Growing up, many women admired characters like Rachel from Friends - independent, ambitious, yet often burdened by societal pressure to "get married" at the right time. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shared a clip of Rachel where the character can be seen reflecting on her life choices as she hits her 30th birthday. "If I want to have a kid when I'm 35, I don't have to get pregnant until I'm 34... which means I need to meet the guy by the time I'm 30," Rachel says in the clip.

Rashi explained that women were left to manage their lives and health for millennia without proper resources or knowledge about their own bodies. However, the story is now changing as science, wellness, and awareness provide options that redefine individual timelines. Women's health discussions are becoming safer and more transparent, with experts advocating a move away from judgment and towards supportive, science-backed choices.

Egg freezing

Egg freezing is one of the biggest innovations, enabling women to control family planning and preserve fertility. "Your timeline is yours-not your biological clock," Rashi emphasises. This choice gives women the freedom to prioritise education, career, or personal growth without the constant worry of fertility decline.

Cycle syncing

Cycle syncing is a technique that aligns work, diet, and lifestyle choices with the menstrual cycle's phases - is another emerging trend. According to Rashi, your hormones raise a red flag if you experience excessive bleeding, irregular cycles, or a lack of cervical mucus. Cycle syncing encourages a healthier, body-conscious lifestyle by allowing for more rest during menstruation and scheduling high-intensity workouts during ovulation.

Food, lifestyle & boundaries

Boundaries, lifestyle, and diet are equally important pillars. Regular exercise, mindful activities like yoga or meditation, and a hormone-supportive diet contribute to long-term reproductive and mental health. "When you are low on key nutrients (especially Vitamin D, Iron, Zinc), your body treats ovulation as optional to conserve resources," Rashi mentions in the caption.

Setting strong emotional and social boundaries also helps reduce stress - an often-overlooked factor in women's well-being. Stress not only affects fertility and overall health but also disrupts hormones and leads to burnout.

The main takeaway is that women no longer need to conform to outdated norms about marriage, motherhood, or career sacrifices. As Rashi puts it at the end of the video: "We don't have to step off a thriving career or rush into motherhood unless we want to."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.