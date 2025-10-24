'Nitish Kumar': Day After INDIA Bloc's Dare, PM's Big Bihar Statement

The National Democratic Alliance, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, will break all records and win next month's Bihar Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday afternoon, invoking the Chief Minister and JDU boss' popular 'sushasan babu' moniker.

"Entire Bihar is saying 'phir ek baar NDA sarkar... phir ek baar sushasan sarkar'," the Prime Minister said, kickstarting the NDA's Bihar election campaign from the town of Samastipur.

This is the first time the Prime Minister has spoken of contesting the election with the Janata Dal United boss as the face of the ruling alliance's campaign, although it does not automatically follow the veteran will remain in the post should the BJP-JDU partnership retain power.

It also follows a sharp jibe by the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance over the ruling parties' apparent reluctance to name a chief ministerial candidate. The Mahagathbandhan on Thursday confirmed Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav as its presumptive Chief Minister.

And, as it did so, the opposition took a shot at the NDA; "I want to ask Amit Shah... our leader is Tejashwi Yadav. Now they should confirm who is their Chief Minister face," Ashok Gehlot, who had been rushed to Bihar to resolve leadership issues between his party and the RJD, said.

Yadav, who twice served as deputy to Nitish Kumar, also weighed in, claiming a remark by Home Minister Amit Shah last week - that NDA leaders will 'sit together and decide' on the new chief minister if the alliance wins the election - indicates Nitish Kumar's days are numbered.

The JDU boss' future has been the subject of speculation in the build-up to this election, with the opposition taunting him over his allies dithering over formally naming him its leader.

Earlier this month Yadav also questioned Nitish Kumar's mental health and fitness.

The JDU, meanwhile, has repeatedly said it expects Nitish Kumar to remain Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the PM also praised the BJP for development work in Bihar over the past five years, declaring, "There is not a single corner where the BJP isn't carrying out development work."

"Bihar is now an attractive investment destination. I foresee a future in which every district will be teeming with local start-ups... all this would not have been possible had there been 'jungle raj' in Bihar," he intoned, in one of several swipes at the RJD of ex-Chief Minister Lalu Yadav.