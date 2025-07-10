"Can Mess With Your Cycle And Fertility": Nutritionist Flags Copper IUDs

When people think of copper IUDs (Intrauterine Devices), their minds often go straight to contraception. These T-shaped devices are renowned for being over 99% effective at preventing pregnancy, without relying on synthetic hormones. While copper IUDs are celebrated for their efficacy and non-hormonal nature, there's a growing conversation around their lesser-known effects on menstrual health and hormonal balance.

According to celebrity nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, there's much more beneath the surface and it's not being talked about enough. In a recent video shared on Instagram, Rashi talks about the lesser-known hormonal implications of copper IUDs, especially their impact on estrogen, zinc, and overall menstrual health.

“Not many people talk about this,” she says, “but copper has an interesting relationship with estrogen, when one goes up, the other tends to rise too.”

Unlike hormonal birth control options, copper IUDs are considered non-hormonal. They work by releasing copper ions that trigger a localised inflammatory response in the uterus, which prevents sperm from fertilising an egg. This mechanism doesn't come without side effects. Many users report heavier bleeding, worsened cramps, and irregular cycles in the months following insertion.

According to Rashi, the IUD's interaction with the body may go deeper than surface-level side effects. She explains that elevated copper levels can compete with zinc, a mineral crucial for ovulation and progesterone production. When this delicate balance is disrupted, it can interfere with ovulation, lower progesterone, and throw menstrual cycles into disarray.

“It can even impact thyroid function,” she warns, “which is closely tied to menstrual health.”

Rashi says that copper IUDs may not be ideal for people already struggling with estrogen dominance or low thyroid function, noting that in such cases, they may worsen symptoms like painful and heavy periods.

Though she acknowledged that everyone's body reacts differently, “a copper IUD might work totally fine for one person and feel like a nightmare for someone else”, Rashi makes it clear that she doesn't recommend them.

“I don't love the idea of having a foreign object in the uterus to protect us from the two days a month we're actually fertile,” she says. “Do your research, talk to your doctor, and most importantly; listen to your gut. Don't brush off symptoms if something feels off,” she adds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.