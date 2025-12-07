Nutritionist Explains The Hidden Reason Behind Kids Irritability

Sometimes kids look “restless,” “moody,” or “too active,” and parents start worrying about behaviour, screen time or sugar. But not every jumpy moment or meltdown is behavioural. Many times, the body is trying to say something, especially through the gut. Children have sensitive systems, and when something feels off inside, it often shows up outside — in their energy, mood and sleep. One common but lesser-known reason behind this is histamine overload.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a post on Instagram to explain how histamine issues can easily be mistaken for behaviour problems. She points out that when a child suddenly becomes cranky, can not sleep well or keeps complaining of stomach aches, parents assume it is “just acting out.” But as she explains, “it might not be behaviour at all – it could be a histamine overload.”

Lovneet Batra breaks it down in simple words. Histamine is something the body deals with every day. But when the gut is inflamed, or the DAO enzyme (which helps break down histamine) is low, histamine builds up. That is when symptoms show up. She highlights that irritability, headaches, poor sleep and mood swings can all be signs.

The nutritionist also mentions a few foods that can make things worse for sensitive kids:

Tomatoes

Aged cheese

Leftover or fermented foods

Chocolate

Processed meats

These foods are high in histamine or trigger its release, which can overwhelm the system even more.

Thankfully, she also shares what can support a child's body naturally:

Vitamin C

Vitamin B6

Copper

Quercetin-rich foods

The right probiotic strains

These nutrients help balance histamine and strengthen the gut.

According to Lovneet Batra, when histamine levels settle, parents may notice calmer moods, better sleep, fewer tummy aches and improved focus. It's not about fixing “behaviour.” It is about supporting the gut so the child feels better from the inside out.

Lovneet Batra's final message is simple and important: “Balance histamine. Support the gut. Behaviour improves naturally.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.