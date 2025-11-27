Tomato Prices Surge 43% In A Month: Data Shows Regional Divide

Tomato prices have skyrocketed across India, leaving consumers and retailers struggling alike.

As of November 26, the average retail price of tomatoes stood at Rs 52.87 per kg, according to the Department of Consumer Affairs, a steep rise from Rs 37.02 a month ago, marking a 43% surge in just 30 days.

Regional Price Divide: Who's Paying the Most?

State-wise data shows a stark contrast in the tomato pricing:

Andaman & Nicobar tops the chart at Rs 96.67 per kg, followed by Mizoram at Rs 92.18 and Delhi at Rs 80.

Northeastern states like Manipur and Sikkim have also seen an increase in rates at Rs 78.4 and Rs 71.67, respectively.

In contrast, southern states - the major tomato producers - are relatively cheaper, with Telangana selling tomatoes at Rs 31.36 and Andhra Pradesh at Rs 38.46.



Prices Climb Relentlessly

Three days ago, the prices rose to Rs 51.12 from Rs 46.26 a week ago, while today, it stood at Rs 52.87.

Adding to consumers' problems, quick-commerce platforms quote even higher rates. Across Delhi NCR, Blinkit listed tomatoes at Rs 110/kg, while Swiggy Instamart and Zepto charged Rs 96 and Rs 92, respectively. Amazon Fresh and BigBasket were slightly lower at Rs 87 but still far above the retail price given by the government for Delhi at Rs 80 per kg.

To ease the burden, the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCCF) has started selling tomatoes at Rs 52 per kg in the capital.

