Nutritionist Explains How Supplement Timing Can Impact Your Health

Timing can make all the difference when it comes to taking supplements. Depending on the type of supplement and your body's needs, some work best in the morning, others in the evening, and some even need to be split throughout the day. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary recently highlighted just how crucial the right timing is to getting the most out of your supplements.

“Because timing does matter,” Rashi Chowdhary said in her recent Instagram post. She further explained in the video that right supplements with wrong timings equals zero results.

According to Rashi Chowdhary, Omega 3 should be taken with a large meal, such as lunch or dinner, for blood sugar stabilization. One should avoid taking Omega 3 after working out because it may prevent the inflammation that helps build muscle. “It works like an insulin mimicker. So, if you've had carbs in these meals, it's going to help stabilize your blood sugars,” she said in the clip.

For optimal absorption, vitamin D should be taken in the morning with fat. Vitamin D should not be taken at night since it may interfere with the production of melatonin, which might cause problems sleeping.

Moreover, water-soluble vitamin B12 can be taken at any time, but absorption interference prevents it from working alongside iron. “Three sprays under your tongue anytime is okay because it's water soluble. You don't need fat to absorb this better,” the nutritionist said.

Last but not least, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary mentioned that magnesium is best taken at night or right before bed. To avoid interference, people with thyroid problems should wait three to four hours between taking magnesium and thyroid medications.

The effectiveness of supplements depends on their quality and absorption, Rashi added.

In the caption of her Instagram post, The nutritionist shared her 3 non-negotiables when it comes to supplements:

1. Right form: The proper shape is one that your body requires and can effectively absorb.

2. High quality: No inexpensive additives, fillers, or unidentified ingredients

3. Correct timing and technique: Some supplements complement meals, others don't, and some just balance each other out.

By being aware of and following these supplement schedules, one can maximize the advantages of their diet and increase the efficiency of these supplements.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.