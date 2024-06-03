Know The Best Time To Take These Common Supplements

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin

Nutritional deficiencies are more common than you think. It is crucial to eat a well-balanced diet to meet daily nutritional requirements. However, it can often become difficult to maintain nutritional balance at every meal, contributing to nutritional deficiencies. Therefore, many consume dietary supplements to prevent and treat common nutritional deficiencies.

If you too take supplements on a regular basis, it is essential to follow some rules to reap maximum benefits. Dietary supplements should be taken at the right time for better absorption. Here we have a list of a few common supplements and the best time to take these straight from the expert. Read on to know more.

Best time to take supplements

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared the right time to take a few common supplements. "As a thumb rule, vitamins and minerals come in two main categories: fat-soluble and water-soluble. So it is important to understand which will get best absorbed with fast and which with water. Also, there are certain supplements that can interact with each other, reducing their effectiveness or even causing side effects. So it is important to note when to take what," she mentioned in the caption of the video.

1. Magnesium:

Magnesium deficiency is quite common. The nutritionist recommends taking it right before bed. Magnesium helps promote better sleep by producing melatonin, reducing stress and promoting relaxation.

2. Vitamin D:

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, therefore, it needs a source of healthy fat to absorb in the body. Therefore, consume these post-meals.

3. Iron:

You can take iron anytime during the day. For maximum absorption, combine it with vitamin C.

4. Calcium:

"Calcium should be taken post meals, but have it along with vitamin D to support absorption," said Nmami.

5. B vitamins:

Most B vitamins are absorbed in the gut, therefore, take them on an empty stomach.

Other tips to follow:

The nutritionist shared some additional tips for getting the most out of your supplements:

1. Talk to your doctor: It is crucial to consult a healthcare expert before starting any supplement regimen. Your doctor will help you choose the right supplement and confirm that it won't interact with any medications you're taking.

2. Read labels: Labels will help you know the dosage and other precautions to be followed.

3. Take them regularly: You must take supplements as prescribed. Do not miss your dosage for effective results.

Follow these tips and manage nutritional deficiencies effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.