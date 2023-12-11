Nutritionist Busts Myths: The Truth About Food & Your Mood

Consuming alcohol before bed might help you sleep but it can cause various health issues in the future

It is no surprise that the foods we consume greatly influence our health. However, the way it affects our health may be surrounded by fiction and myths. To help us better understand ho certain foods affect our health, nutritionist Lovneet Batra debunks 4 of the most common myths relating to our diet and how it affects our mood.

Nutritionist debunks 4 common myths regarding diet and moods:

Myth #1: A drink before bed aids in relaxation and sleep quality.

Fact: Alcohol may initially relax you, but over time, it can disrupt sleep, deplete Vitamin B, and worsen mental health.

Myth #2: Coffee is a great stimulant that only boosts your energy.

Fact: While coffee is well-known for its stimulating effects, it can also contribute to anxiety in sensitive individuals due to its caffeine content.

Myth #3: All Dairy products are inflammatory and worsen your mental health

Fact: Not all dairy products are bad for you - Homemade Yogurt is rich in probiotics, which support gut health. A healthy gut is linked to a healthy mind, helping reduce anxiety.

Myth #4: Sugary fruits like bananas can worsen anxiety.

Fact: Bananas have Mg and B vitamins actually help reduce anxiety and improve mental well-being.

Look at her post:

So, next time you hear these myths, you'll know the facts! Remember, what you eat can really influence how you feel.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.