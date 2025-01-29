Nutritionist-Approved Stretches For Staying Active After A Chaotic Day

In today's fast-paced world, overworking ourselves has become a norm. Most of us return home, indulge in a heavy dinner and head straight to bed. This routine often leaves us feeling lethargic and inactive. So, how do we break the cycle and stay energised? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has the perfect solution – stretching! She has recently shared a clip showcasing various stretches that can help keep your body active and refreshed.

In the video, Anjali Mukerjee starts by standing tall with her arms raised and bending them backwards for a good stretch. She then moves on to stretch her hands toward her feet, followed by touching her feet with opposite hands. The routine also includes arm stretches and a series of other simple yet effective movements.

In her caption, Anjali Mukerjee writes, “After a long day at my desk, these simple stretches are my go-to for easing tension and staying active. Stretching isn't just about flexibility—it boosts circulation, relieves stress, and keeps your muscles happy. Your body deserves a reset after hours of sitting.”

If Anjali Mukerjee's stretching routine inspired you, here are some simple stretches you can include in your own session to feel more active and refreshed.

Simple stretches to practice to feel refreshed

1. Standing back stretch

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Raise your arms straight up and gently bend them backwards, opening up your chest and stretching your back.

2. Forward fold

Stand tall, then slowly bend forward at your hips. Try to touch your toes (or as far as you can comfortably reach) to stretch your hamstrings and back.

3. Cross-body toe touch

Stand with your feet slightly apart. Touch your right foot with your left hand, then switch sides. This stretch improves flexibility and coordination.

4. Arm circles

Stretch your arms out to your sides and start making small circles, gradually increasing the size. Reverse the direction after a minute. This loosens up shoulder and arm muscles.

5. Side stretches

Stand tall and raise one arm overhead. Lean to the opposite side, feeling a stretch along your side. Switch sides and repeat.

Incorporating stretches like these into your daily routine can make a world of difference in keeping you active and revitalized. Ready to give it a try?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.